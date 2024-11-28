Three people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Fordoun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Fordoun

The A90 is closed in both directions near Fordoun.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking News image.
Image: DC Thomson.

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Fordoun.

A section of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road remains closed in both directions due to the collision.

The incident took place on the southbound lane of the dual carriageway after 3.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene near the B967 junction.

The number of vehicles involved has not been confirmed.

Three people involved in the crash have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

Crash on A90 south of Fordoun

One fire appliance was dispatched from Laurencekirk at 3.40pm, while crews from Montrose and Stonehaven are on their way to assist.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the southbound and northbound lanes have been closed to all traffic and have advised drivers to find an alternative route.

An update shared online states: “The A90 is currently closed in both directions at Fordoun due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.40pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A90 south of Fordoun.

“Three ambulances, a trauma team and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene and three patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for more breaking news.

