Three people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Fordoun

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Fordoun.

A section of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road remains closed in both directions due to the collision.

The incident took place on the southbound lane of the dual carriageway after 3.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene near the B967 junction.

The number of vehicles involved has not been confirmed.

Three people involved in the crash have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

One fire appliance was dispatched from Laurencekirk at 3.40pm, while crews from Montrose and Stonehaven are on their way to assist.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the southbound and northbound lanes have been closed to all traffic and have advised drivers to find an alternative route.

An update shared online states: “The A90 is currently closed in both directions at Fordoun due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.40pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A90 south of Fordoun.

“Three ambulances, a trauma team and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene and three patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

