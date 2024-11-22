‘We can’t find anyone to run new Laurencekirk hotel until junction is sorted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We can’t find anyone to run new Laurencekirk hotel until junction is sorted’

The plans to boost tourism in the Mearns are on hold until the delayed road scheme is completed.

By Ben Hendry
Work on the A90/A937 Laurencekirk Junction Improvement scheme remains in limbo - along with plans for a new hotel off the route...
Work on the A90/A937 Laurencekirk Junction Improvement scheme remains in limbo - along with plans for a new hotel off the route...

Developers want to postpone the construction of a tourism-boosting Laurencekirk hotel while the town’s delayed £24m flyover remains in limbo.

Plans for a 100-room venue outside the Mearns town were approved in November, 2021, promising both more jobs and visitors for the area.

At the time, however, AJ Developments were told that their plans to create an “anchor for tourism in the Mearns” could not go ahead until the desperately needed road improvements were finished.

Three years later, the work hasn’t even started…

Why can’t new Laurencekirk hotel go ahead?

Residents have campaigned for decades for the new crossing between the A90 Stonehaven to Dundee road and the A937 Laurencekirk to Montrose route.

They say it is required to prevent crashes and near-misses at the accident blackspot.

The site in question. Image: Transport Scotland

The £24 million infrastructure was meant to be in place by 2022…

Last week, it emerged that there was some fresh hope for it as all objections have been resolved.

But this came with the added complication that a new bridge at Oatyhill will need to be built first.

Oatyhill Bridge near Laurencekirk will need replaced. Image: Darrell Benns

The roads wrangle has had a decisive domino effect on the economy-boosting hotel plans.

As well as the hotel, the 8.1 hectare site will include a new restaurant, petrol station and retail space.

And Transport Scotland ruled that the roadside development can not go ahead until the flyover is in place.

The fate of the flyover now rests upon the creation of a new bridge at Oatyhill. Image: DC Thomson

So where does that leave the hotel now?

When permission for the hotel was granted, developers were given five years to commence the work.

It now looks unlikely that the flyover will be in place by 2026, so AJ Developments wants Aberdeenshire Council to extend this permission until 2028.

Solicitors from Brodies explain: “There is as yet no timetable for commencing construction of the new junction.

“It is submitted that there is justification to extend the permission from five to seven years.”

The hotel would be created just off the A90. Image: AJ Developments

Are you losing patience waiting for the flyover? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Hotel operators won’t entertain the idea until road is sorted’

The lawyers add that this delay has stymied talks with operators as the applicant seeks an operator to run the hotel.

They say: “Having attempted on a number of occasions to engage with potential operators to allow proposals to be developed, the applicant has found that potential interested parties are unwilling to engage in negotiations until definitive dates for the new junction have been determined.”

It is argued that “no reasonable developer” would pursue this further – as they would not build a hotel without having anyone to run it.

You can see the application to delay the Laurencekirk hotel on the council’s website.

