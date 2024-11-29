Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ambulance divert stood down – but region remains on ‘critical’ alert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ambulance divert stood down – but region remains on ‘critical’ alert

Some patients who live west of Elgin will still be taken to Inverness to "alleviate pressures" on Dr Gray's.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Ambulances queuing at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
NHS Grampian said the situation in the region remains "critical". Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

NHS Grampian has confirmed that the ambulance divert at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) has been lifted – but that the health board’s “critical” status remains.

Last night, the health board declared it was experiencing “very high” demand on its services and partner agencies. While life-saving care continued to be provided at ARI, other patients were redirected to alternative hospitals.

Health chiefs told The Press and Journal last night that they were sorry and “uncomfortable” that months of strain had led to this.

This evening, chief executive Adam Coldwell explained that the situation at ARI had improved “slightly” overnight, but stressed that NHS Grampian remains at a “board level critical incident”.

Patients from west of Elgin, who require an ambulance, will continue be taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to alleviate pressures on Dr Gray’s Hospital.

NHS Grampian still under pressure

Mr Coldwells said in a statement: “Thanks to the hard work of our staff and our partner agencies, the situation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has improved slightly overnight. We remain in a board level critical incident; however, we are no longer diverting ambulances away from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“A small number of patients were diverted away from the Grampian area during the period it was in place, and we’d like to thank our colleagues at neighbouring boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service for their assistance.

Ambulances queuing at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in February 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The situation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary remains “extremely pressured.” Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Throughout this situation any patients requiring life-saving treatment – for example following a stroke or heart attack – have continued to be admitted, via ambulance, to our hospitals.

“A small number of elective procedures have been postponed as a result of the critical incident, and these will be rescheduled as soon as possible. If any further individuals are affected going forward, we will contact them directly.”

NHS Grampian reveals high occupancy stats

Mr Coldwells explained in further detail the pressures the health board continues to experience.

“The situation at ARI, Dr Gray’s Hospital, and in community settings across Grampian, remains extremely pressured, due to the volume of acutely ill patients, delayed discharges, capacity in community healthcare settings and staffing pressures,” he said.

“Over the last week the average occupancy at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has been 111%. The hospital has not been under 100% since September 8. At Dr Gray’s, in Elgin, it has been at an average of 124% over the last week. The hospital has not been under 100% since September 7.

“We have also seen an increase in delayed discharges across the north-east. Yesterday (Nov 28) we had 199 delayed discharges across our system – accounting for 13% of all beds in the region. Since January 1, 2024, we have seen a 26% rise in patients whose discharge has been delayed across the region.

“The general public can help us by meeting friends or relatives due for discharge promptly – before midday if possible -so we can prepare the bed for another patient.

“Using NHS Inform to guide their self-care, or speaking to their GP practice, community pharmacy, or NHS 24 on 111 if they need further advice is also strongly encouraged.”

