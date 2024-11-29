Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ambulance divert stood down – but region remains on ‘critical’ alert

NHS Grampian has confirmed that the ambulance divert at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) has been lifted – but that the health board’s “critical” status remains.

Last night, the health board declared it was experiencing “very high” demand on its services and partner agencies. While life-saving care continued to be provided at ARI, other patients were redirected to alternative hospitals.

Health chiefs told The Press and Journal last night that they were sorry and “uncomfortable” that months of strain had led to this.

This evening, chief executive Adam Coldwell explained that the situation at ARI had improved “slightly” overnight, but stressed that NHS Grampian remains at a “board level critical incident”.

Patients from west of Elgin, who require an ambulance, will continue be taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to alleviate pressures on Dr Gray’s Hospital.

NHS Grampian still under pressure

Mr Coldwells said in a statement: “Thanks to the hard work of our staff and our partner agencies, the situation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has improved slightly overnight. We remain in a board level critical incident; however, we are no longer diverting ambulances away from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“A small number of patients were diverted away from the Grampian area during the period it was in place, and we’d like to thank our colleagues at neighbouring boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service for their assistance.

“Throughout this situation any patients requiring life-saving treatment – for example following a stroke or heart attack – have continued to be admitted, via ambulance, to our hospitals.

“A small number of elective procedures have been postponed as a result of the critical incident, and these will be rescheduled as soon as possible. If any further individuals are affected going forward, we will contact them directly.”

NHS Grampian reveals high occupancy stats

Mr Coldwells explained in further detail the pressures the health board continues to experience.

“The situation at ARI, Dr Gray’s Hospital, and in community settings across Grampian, remains extremely pressured, due to the volume of acutely ill patients, delayed discharges, capacity in community healthcare settings and staffing pressures,” he said.

“Over the last week the average occupancy at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has been 111%. The hospital has not been under 100% since September 8. At Dr Gray’s, in Elgin, it has been at an average of 124% over the last week. The hospital has not been under 100% since September 7.

“We have also seen an increase in delayed discharges across the north-east. Yesterday (Nov 28) we had 199 delayed discharges across our system – accounting for 13% of all beds in the region. Since January 1, 2024, we have seen a 26% rise in patients whose discharge has been delayed across the region.

“The general public can help us by meeting friends or relatives due for discharge promptly – before midday if possible -so we can prepare the bed for another patient.

“Using NHS Inform to guide their self-care, or speaking to their GP practice, community pharmacy, or NHS 24 on 111 if they need further advice is also strongly encouraged.”