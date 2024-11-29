Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris aims to be known as a ‘super-player’ not ‘super-sub’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris aims to be known as a ‘super-player’ not ‘super-sub’

Winger Morris has made an explosive impact in a number of games this season when coming off the bench, but is determined to be more than a sub.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with his teammates. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with his teammates. Image: SNS.

Winger Shayden Morris is determined to be known as a “super-player” for Aberdeen – and not just a “super-sub”.

The 23-year-old has earned the “super-sub” tag this season for his explosive impact when coming off the bench.

Morris yet again made a major contribution as a substitute when delivering the cross for Ester Sokler’s sublime overhead kick goal five minutes into time-added on at Hibs.

It should have been the winner – but Aberdeen conceded a minute later to draw 3-3.

Now the Dons will return to Edinburgh when facing Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Morris is thriving under boss Jimmy Thelin and hopes to establish himself as a key star… in the starting line-up.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 with Ante Palaversa against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 with Ante Palaversa against Rangers. Image: SNS.

He said: “I know that I’ve been called a super-sub, but I want to be a super-player, instead of a super-sub.

“I do like the role I’m doing as I’ll do anything to help the team – but of course I want to be a starter.

“To be fair, we’ve got a great squad, great players.

“I know even if I’m not starting, we’ve got a great player starting ahead of me. Then I can just come on and hopefully carry on the job.

“I just make sure that I take every game the same way, so that I am ready to do what I can, whether that’s starting or a sub.

“I think I really know my strengths now, as I maybe lacked confidence before. But I know how I can help the team.”

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Hearts. Image: SNS.

‘I do feel really happy now’

Morris’ form has ignited under the guidance of Thelin following two frustrating seasons  at Pittodrie blighted by injury.

Signed from Fleetwood Town in summer 2022, in his debut season Morris was sidelined for four months by a hamstring injury which required surgery.

He failed to start a single Premiership game in that first campaign, with 14 appearances off the bench.

The winger was also hit by another hamstring injury last season – to a different leg – which ruled him out for three months.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS

Morris said: “I do feel really happy now.

“Me and my family, we’re looking at where I’ve come from as well.

“It’s not been like I’ve come in and it’s been up – it’s also been really down for me.

“So to be up now is a really, really nice feeling.

“I have been able to help the team. That’s what I want to do.

“I want to start so I can help the team, but I have been doing it off the bench as well.

“So it’s not a huge problem.”

Shayden Morris celebrates in front of the Aberdeen fans at full-time. Aberdeen FC v Rangers FC, October 30 2024, Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

From ecstasy to agony in 60 seconds for Morris and Aberdeen

Aberdeen will attempt to stop a two-game winless run when facing Hearts in the capital.

Morris went from the high of setting up what seemed to be the winner against Hibs to the Dons conceding a minute later.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 3-2 against Hibs deep into stoppage time. Image: SNS.

He said: “It was mad to be fair, the emotions – definitely a high to a low in just a minute.

“It was something we had to digest very quickly and try and move on from.

“To be fair, we’ve got to look at what we’ve done this season and where we are in the league.

“We’re doing really well as a team, and we’re not going to let two games define our season.

“We want to win every game we play – like anyone else.

“We’re just going back into Sunday with full faith to get the three points.”

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris looks dejected at full-time in the 3-3 draw at Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris looks dejected at full-time in the 3-3 draw at Hibs. Image: SNS.

Scoring the winner against Rangers

Morris was the super-sub when coming off the bench to score the winner in a 2-1 victory over Rangers at Pittodrie last month.

That win was a massive statement in the bid to finish ahead of the Ibrox club in the Premiership this season.

Aberdeen hold a nine-point advantage over Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Morris said: “I’ve had a lot of good moments this season.

“I would say the Rangers’ winner is top – the feeling of scoring is a different level.

“I just love helping and contributing to something.

“Assisting my team-mates is something I love, especially when it helps get a point or three points.”

