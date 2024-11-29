Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris aims to be known as a ‘super-player’ not ‘super-sub’

Winger Shayden Morris is determined to be known as a “super-player” for Aberdeen – and not just a “super-sub”.

The 23-year-old has earned the “super-sub” tag this season for his explosive impact when coming off the bench.

Morris yet again made a major contribution as a substitute when delivering the cross for Ester Sokler’s sublime overhead kick goal five minutes into time-added on at Hibs.

It should have been the winner – but Aberdeen conceded a minute later to draw 3-3.

Now the Dons will return to Edinburgh when facing Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Morris is thriving under boss Jimmy Thelin and hopes to establish himself as a key star… in the starting line-up.

He said: “I know that I’ve been called a super-sub, but I want to be a super-player, instead of a super-sub.

“I do like the role I’m doing as I’ll do anything to help the team – but of course I want to be a starter.

“To be fair, we’ve got a great squad, great players.

“I know even if I’m not starting, we’ve got a great player starting ahead of me. Then I can just come on and hopefully carry on the job.

“I just make sure that I take every game the same way, so that I am ready to do what I can, whether that’s starting or a sub.

“I think I really know my strengths now, as I maybe lacked confidence before. But I know how I can help the team.”

‘I do feel really happy now’

Morris’ form has ignited under the guidance of Thelin following two frustrating seasons at Pittodrie blighted by injury.

Signed from Fleetwood Town in summer 2022, in his debut season Morris was sidelined for four months by a hamstring injury which required surgery.

He failed to start a single Premiership game in that first campaign, with 14 appearances off the bench.

The winger was also hit by another hamstring injury last season – to a different leg – which ruled him out for three months.

Morris said: “I do feel really happy now.

“Me and my family, we’re looking at where I’ve come from as well.

“It’s not been like I’ve come in and it’s been up – it’s also been really down for me.

“So to be up now is a really, really nice feeling.

“I have been able to help the team. That’s what I want to do.

“I want to start so I can help the team, but I have been doing it off the bench as well.

“So it’s not a huge problem.”

From ecstasy to agony in 60 seconds for Morris and Aberdeen

Aberdeen will attempt to stop a two-game winless run when facing Hearts in the capital.

Morris went from the high of setting up what seemed to be the winner against Hibs to the Dons conceding a minute later.

He said: “It was mad to be fair, the emotions – definitely a high to a low in just a minute.

“It was something we had to digest very quickly and try and move on from.

“To be fair, we’ve got to look at what we’ve done this season and where we are in the league.

“We’re doing really well as a team, and we’re not going to let two games define our season.

“We want to win every game we play – like anyone else.

“We’re just going back into Sunday with full faith to get the three points.”

Scoring the winner against Rangers

Morris was the super-sub when coming off the bench to score the winner in a 2-1 victory over Rangers at Pittodrie last month.

That win was a massive statement in the bid to finish ahead of the Ibrox club in the Premiership this season.

Aberdeen hold a nine-point advantage over Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Morris said: “I’ve had a lot of good moments this season.

“I would say the Rangers’ winner is top – the feeling of scoring is a different level.

“I just love helping and contributing to something.

“Assisting my team-mates is something I love, especially when it helps get a point or three points.”