Mother of RGU student who took her own life ‘overwhelmed’ by fundraiser support

The mother of a university student who died in Aberdeen says she is “overwhelmed” by support for a fundraiser helping to bring her daughter back home to Orkney.

Claire Fraser, who was just 19, died at the Robert Gordon University campus on the morning of Wednesday, November 20.

Her family have since shared a statement saying she took her own life.

They have organised a fundraiser to help bring her back home to Orkney so they can hold a funeral.

Claire’s mum, Fiona Fraser, has now thanked more than 400 people who have already raised nearly £10,000.

She posted: “A very massive thank you from our family for all the amazing support, so kind and overwhelmed.”

‘Beautiful’ RGU student, Claire Fraser, struggled following brother’s death

On the fundraising page, Fiona shared a message saying Claire had “struggled terribly” since the death of her brother two years ago.

She wrote: “Our beautiful daughter Claire, age 19, very devastatingly took her own life on November 20 when away from home at university.

“Claire had struggled terribly after her big brother William was brutally murdered in June 2022.

“She didn’t have life insurance so funds are very much needed please to bury her in Orkney where she was born.”

The 19-year-old’s brother, William Fraser, 21, was killed in St Margaret’s Hope on Orkney on June 19, 2022.

Their uncle Erlend Fraser entered a guilty plea for culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility, and was sent to a high-security psychiatric hospital.