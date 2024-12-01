Mother of RGU student who took her own life ‘overwhelmed’ by fundraiser support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother of RGU student who took her own life ‘overwhelmed’ by fundraiser support

A GoFundMe set up to help bring the 19-year-old back to Orkney has raised thousands of pounds.

RGU student Claire Fraser
Claire Fraser's family have launched an online fundraiser to help bring her home. Image: GoFundMe.
By Ena Saracevic

The mother of a university student who died in Aberdeen says she is “overwhelmed” by support for a fundraiser helping to bring her daughter back home to Orkney.

Claire Fraser, who was just 19, died at the Robert Gordon University campus on the morning of Wednesday, November 20.

Her family have since shared a statement saying she took her own life.

They have organised a fundraiser to help bring her back home to Orkney so they can hold a funeral.

Claire’s mum, Fiona Fraser, has now thanked more than 400 people who have already raised nearly £10,000.

She posted: “A very massive thank you from our family for all the amazing support, so kind and overwhelmed.”

‘Beautiful’ RGU student, Claire Fraser, struggled following brother’s death

On the fundraising page, Fiona shared a message saying Claire had “struggled terribly” since the death of her brother two years ago.

She wrote: “Our beautiful daughter Claire, age 19, very devastatingly took her own life on November 20 when away from home at university.

“Claire had struggled terribly after her big brother William was brutally murdered in June 2022.

“She didn’t have life insurance so funds are very much needed please to bury her in Orkney where she was born.”

The 19-year-old’s brother, William Fraser, 21, was killed in St Margaret’s Hope on Orkney on June 19, 2022.

Their uncle Erlend Fraser entered a guilty plea for culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility, and was sent to a high-security psychiatric hospital.

