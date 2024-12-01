Scottish Cup and Highland League reaction: Fraserburgh and Brechin City advance to the fourth round

Manager Mark Cowie hailed Fraserburgh as “immense” after they saw off the challenge of League One outfit Annan Athletic to progress to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Broch triumphed 2-0 at Bellslea to reach round four of the competition for the first time since 2018 and can now look forward to the draw on Monday night.

Boss Mark Cowie was delighted with his side’s performance and said: “You plan so much and you have a gameplan, and within the first five minutes it all goes out of the window when Willie West picked up an injury.

“I thought that we were immense, I am normally critical, but fair play to the boys, I thought we were a real attacking threat for the whole game, and it could have been more than 2-0.

“We had a couple more chances and had we been a wee bit tidier we might have taken them.

“But at the other end I thought our two centre-halves were equally immense, they dealt with any ball played into the box really well and protected goalkeeper Joe Barbour really well.”

Former Northern Ireland and Celtic star Neil Lennon was in the Bellslea stand to watch his son Gallagher, who was at left-back in the Annan starting line-up.

However, the home side were dealt a huge blow in only the fifth minute when long-serving skipper West hobbled off with a gashed shin, Aidan Sopel took his place.

In the 18th minute substitute Sopel tested Athletic keeper Jamie Smith with a 20-yard grounder, the game’s first shot on target.

In the 28th minute Annan player-manager Willie Gibson saw his curling 25-yard free-kick fly just wide.

At the other end Paul Young’s snapshot was blocked by Smith’s outstretched leg as Fraserburgh went in search of the opener.

The Broch shocked the League One side in the 39th minute when Scott Barbour laid it on a plate with a superb cut-back for Connor Wood to slide the ball into the net from six yards for the opener.

Four minutes later it was 2-0 to Fraserburgh with a training ground move. A deep Scott Barbour corner picked out Kieran Simpson and his downward header at the back post flew past Smith into the net.

It should have been 3-0 to the Highland League side eight minutes after the break when Wood broke clear but keeper Smith dived to block his effort.

With 14 minutes to go right-back Ross Aitken, up helping his forwards, fired just over as the Broch continued to dictate the play.

In the end, despite an aerial bombardment by Annan in the final 10 minutes, the home defence stood firm.

Livingston 2-0 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay admitted Saturday’s Scottish Cup third round tie at Livingston was “a huge step-up in class” for his side after the Highland League visitors were knocked out by the high-flying Championship side.

The Cattachs arrived in West Lothian on a the back of a five-game winning run – having rattled in seven goals at Rothes and five against Keith – but Livi were in no mood for a cup shock.

Still on a high after beating promotion rivals Falkirk a fortnight ago, the home team forced Rangers keeper Cameron Mackay to pick the ball out of the back of his own net for the first time in five weeks when Reece McAlear opened the scoring in the 20th minute.

Mackay was beaten again 10 minutes before half time after Scott Pittman set up Tete Yengi to double Livingston’s advantage from point-blank range.

An improved second-half display saw Brora twice go close to pulling a goal back, but home keeper Jerome Prior made crucial saves to repel right-foot shots from Tony Dingwall and Craig Mackenzie.

Striker Shane Sutherland got little change out of Livi’s well-drilled defence and was replaced by James Wallace with 20 minutes left.

A late Wallace effort drifted over as Livingston secured their place in Monday’s fourth round draw with all the big guns, while Brora tasted their first defeat since losing 3-2 at Deveronvale in September.

“It was always going to be a mammoth task for us,” conceded manager Mackay.

“We were looking to frustrate them, but there’s no doubt Livingston dominated the first half and their first goal was a great finish. At 2-0 down, there was still a glimmer of hope.

“This game was a massive jump for us and a huge step-up in class with the way they move the ball and their fitness. They’re not just a Championship side because (manager) David (Martindale) has so much quality in it. You’ve got to remember this is a team that’s trying to get back in the Premiership, whereas we’re just a humble Highland League team.

“We want to be in the Scottish League and come to more places like this. The Scottish Cup has been a nice break, but gaining promotion has always been our ambition. We’re now looking to win our two games in hand to get back to one point (behind leaders Brechin).

“I was very proud of the lads and our second half performance. Lots of teams will lose here by more than 2-0. We showed today that we are a very good Highland League side.

“We have a Highland Cup quarter-final next Saturday up at Brora (against Formartine), and it’ll be great to be back home again at Dudgeon Park after playing so many away games recently.”

Clydebank 2-0 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon felt the big decisions went against his side after defeat to Clydebank in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The Jags, who finished the tie with nine men, were beaten 2-0 by the West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders at Holm Park.

After a cagey first period the Breedon Highland League champions were dealt a major blow on 37 minutes when Hamish Munro was given a straight red by referee Alex Shepherd for a challenge on Liam McGonigle.

Buckie dug in, but midway through the second period Nicky Little broke the deadlock for Clydebank, finishing from Lee Gallacher’s flick.

Five minutes later Little scored from the penalty spot after referee Shepherd penalised Dale Wood, who was also sent off, to the astonishment of the Thistle contingent.

Manager MacKinnon said: “It’s very disappointing, I thought one party spoiled the game.

“Clydebank are a good side and credit to them, but until Hamish was sent off it was a tight affair. We were playing against the wind in the first half and competed well.

“Hamish went to make a challenge, it was on the ground and it wasn’t studs up.

“The official couldn’t get over quick enough to brandish the red card without taking a moment to think about the decision.

“It was deemed serious foul play – if that’s serious foul play there will be five or six red cards in every game.

“That changed the flow of the game and our gameplan. Even in the build up to the first goal I felt there was a handball which didn’t go our way.

“At 1-0 we were still in the game and we had plans to make some changes and be more attacking for the last quarter of an hour.

“But then we were on the end of another crazy decision. Dale was pulled down in the box and Mark Ridgers picked the ball up.

“As Dale was pulled down the striker fell as well – there were no penalty claims from anyone inside the stadium – but it was a penalty and a red card.

“Credit to the players they gave a good account of themselves and never gave up even when we were down to 10 and nine men.”

Cowdenbeath 1-4 Brechin City (after extra time)

Brechin City scored three goals in extra-time to defeat Cowdenbeath by 4-1.

The sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes but it was the Glebe Park side who upped the ante in extra time to progress with defender Brad McKay scoring a hat-trick.

Brechin scored the opening goal after 31 minutes when McKay was on hand to blast the ball into the roof of the net following a goalmouth scramble.

The Blue Brazil grabbed the equaliser four minutes into the second half when Jake Sutherland out-paced the Brechin defence before slotting into the bottom corner of the net.

City got their noses in front for the second time in the match when McKay notched his second goal, heading home a Spencer Moreland corner after 104 minutes.

Moreland added a further goal eight minutes later when he curled home a tremendous right-foot drive.

City were now in total control and McKay completed his hat-trick right at the death when he powered a header past homer keeper Ruairidh Lynch.

Brechin boss Patrick Cregg said: “I felt that in the first-half we had the impetus and momentum but in the second-half I thought that we were poor.

“It was clear in the period of extra-time that we were the side who were going to come out on top.

“It was fantastic for Brad McKay to grab a hat-trick.

“Brad’s had a great career and he’s such an important and integral player for us so I’m absolutely delighted for him.

“As far as the fourth round draw is concerned it would be great if we could get a home tie as we want to progress in the tournament.”

Forres Mechanics 1-6 Turriff United

Turriff United produced one of their best performances for a number of seasons despite losing a first minute goal to hosts Forres Mechanics.

The visitors responded by scoring six times in a match they dominated in a feisty encounter.

A 39th minute touchline stramash saw Turriff manager Warren Cummings and his goalkeeping coach David Scarth sent off while Reece McKeown was booked along with Forres captain Mark McLauchlin.

Forres boss Steven MacDonald also saw red after 66 minutes following an altercation with United’s Callan Gray to leave both managers sitting in the stand.

Turriff manager Cummings said: “Getting the equaliser so quickly really settled us down and was so important as we showed what we are capable of.

“Our new signing MacKenzie Taylor was brilliant and his all round game both with and without the ball gave us a platform to perform but there were a number of good individual performances throughout the team.

“It is pleasing to get 10 goals in two games but from my perspective there is a direct correlation of now having a fit squad which improves your team.

“Two wins now see us go into Tuesday’s cup tie with Deveronvale with a little bit of momentum and confidence. We know it will be a difficult game but are looking forward to it.”

Calum Frame put Forres ahead after a minute but Gray pulled United level within four minutes before Lucas Smith had the visitors ahead after 25 minutes with his first goal for the club.

A great run from Gray after 63 minutes set up McKeown to increase United’s lead before Kieran Yeats netted the fourth with a fine 22-yard free kick after 73 minutes.

Substitutes John Allan two minutes later and Timi Fatona a minute from time took the tally to six.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald said: “Turriff dominated the midfield as they outworked us and outfought us to deservingly be in front at half time before the second half saw us go completely downhill.

“It hasn’t been like this all season as it’s the first time we have been properly turned over apart from Brora who are a top side but you can take nothing away from Turriff as they were excellent on the day.

“We looked sorry for ourselves so we will have to get back to the drawing board and sort it out.”

Keith 1-0 Clachnacuddin

On-loan Aberdeen youngster Cammy Wilson’s well taken goal three minutes from half time sealed Keith’s fourth consecutive Highland League win, accounting for Clach, a side six places above them in the table at the start of the day.

Keith assistant manager Chris Craib said: “That’s us won four in a row and it’s a really big three points for us because Clach are above us in the league, and it pulls us towards mid-table.

“Hopefully if we can get a positive December, we can get into a good league position for the second half of the season.

“The first half was a bit of an arm wrestle and the real bit of quality came from us and thankfully we scored the goal.

“It’s a great time to score, shortly before half-time, and perhaps deflated them a wee bit.

“The second half was a lot of defending from us, but to be fair to the boys they stuck in and managed to grind out the win.

“Clach might feel a bit hard done by, but no, overall a great win for us.”

The first half saw neither side gain the upper hand, until Wilson struck in the 42nd minute, getting on the end of a quickfire move to crash the ball past Joe Malin from 12 yards.

Although Clach pushed forward in the second half, the Maroons rearguard defended stoutly with goalkeeper Craig Reid at the heart of it all. He pulled off a couple of fine saves, allied to the Clach strikers not having their shooting boots on.

Clach player/manager Conor Gethins said: “It’s a game we really should have won to be honest, although it was a well worked goal Keith scored.

“It’s been the story of our season, we were sitting fifth before today, but missed chance upon chance, in fact I made it six clear-cut chances.

“It was really frustrating because Keith never threatened us in the second half apart from the odd flash. It shouldn’t take us 75 minutes to raise the intensity, that’s the most disappointing aspect for me.”

Strathspey Thistle 0-3 Deveronvale

Deveronvale beat Strathspey Thistle 3-0 at Seafield Park to win four matches in succession for the first time in five years.

Victory in Grantown means the Banffers are now on 27 points, usurping their tally for all of last season (25), after only 18 games.

Player-manager Garry Wood said: “We were lucky in the first 15 minutes because Strathspey could have been three goals up.

“But after that we controlled the game and maybe could have scored more.

“To win four games in a row is very pleasing. The players have got a bit of confidence and hopefully if we keep doing what we’ve been doing the good results will continue.

“We spoke before the game about the points tally and we’re looking to try to kick on in the second half of the season.”

Strathspey had early chances with Ethan Hopkinson making good saves to repel Paul Brindle and Josh Race after they broke through on goal, while Steven Macdonald had an effort from a corner scrambled off the line.

Vale punished Thistle’s profligacy just shy of the half hour mark when Ben Hermiston applied the finishing touch to Jack Mitchell’s cross from the right.

Strathspey then had Brindle sent off by referee Stuart Randall. The attacker received two bookings in the closing stages of the first half for challenges on Hopkinson and Harry Noble.

Just after the hour mark Olek Dlugosz got the visitors’ second after Hermiston turned Jay Goldie’s delivery from the right back across goal. Hermiston completed the scoring late on, heading home Adam Reid’s left-wing cross.

Meanwhile, Deveronvale midfielder Rogan Read – who joined the club in August 2022 – has returned to his native South Africa.

Strathspey boss Ryan Esson said: “We didn’t take our chances and the game got away from us.

“We should have been ahead and if we had been then it could have been a different game.

“As an experienced player Paul Brindle shouldn’t have gone into the challenges he did which led to him getting sent off.

“Paul’s adamant for the second one that he pulled out of the challenge, but he gave the referee a decision to make.”

Formartine United 1-0 Rothes

Formartine United ran out narrow 1-0 winners against a battling Rothes at North Lodge Park.

The result leaves Formartine fifth in the table, level on points with third-place Banks o’ Dee and fourth-place Inverurie Locos.

Formartine, whose aggregate winning total against the Speysiders in two previous meetings this season has been 19-3, had to rely on an Aidan Combe goal after 28 minutes for the winner.

Scott Adams, Graeme Rodger and Combe all went close before the winning goal.

The same pattern of home domination continued after half time but even after a full change out of attacking options the second goal didn’t arrive.

The visitors grew in confidence and almost had a pathway to goal in 86 minutes but for home goalkeeper Ewen MacDonald diving at the feet of substitute Samuel Adams.

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson said: “First and foremost it was about getting the victory, our new position in the table is a great turnaround from third from bottom in mid August.

“Maybe having no game last Saturday affected us, we didn’t do as well as I’d have hoped in terms of performance.

“We came through unscathed but the performance needs to be far better.

“Rothes were really organised, they got bodies behind the ball and that made it difficult for us to play through them.

“I’m sure it’s a blip, we will get back playing again, having Inverurie Locos here on Tuesday night and Brora Rangers away on Saturday are the type of cup games you want to play in.”

Rothes boss Ronnie Sharp said: “I’m delighted to be competing, we defended the whole game, but we also played a bit.

“We had one or two chances but we just have to work on it, especially the defensive side.

“We limited them to shots outside the box, we need to get experienced players in and we’re trying to achieve that.

“Enthusiasm is there and it’s a learning process, the older players can help the youngsters get through stages of the game.”

Wick Academy 1-2 Huntly

A fifth successive league win saw Huntly record a 2-1 victory at Wick to move up to sixth place.

It was a fourth meeting with their opponent in all competitions this season with Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth admitting it was another tough encounter.

He said: “Credit to the lads, they’re approaching every game in the right manner. When you’re in front in the game you’re always going to come under pressure and Wick pinned us back and we had the grit to get through it on the day.

“We defended well for large parts of the game and Angus (Grant) is in form right now and every time he hits something it seems to go in.

“I’m gutted for my defence to concede so late on because as a unit we defended well.”

Huntly opened the scoring after 10 minutes. A cross from James Connelly found Callum Murray who laid the ball off into the path of Grant to drive low inside the post.

In the 32nd minute, Kyle Henderson rounded Calum Brodie but the keeper did enough to prevent the winger getting his shot away and forcing an equaliser.

The woodwork denied the visitors a second only eight minutes later with Matthew Wallace’s effort coming back off the far post.

Midway through the second half, Huntly struck the woodwork again with Grant’s header hitting the post after he met a James Connelly delivery. A minute late, Calum Brodie got down low to keep out a Marc MacGregor drive.

In the 70th minute. Murray Coghill was cautioned for a foul on Grant just outside the box. Grant took the resultant dead ball powering low into the bottom corner to double the deficit with his 23rd of the campaign.

Wick ensured a nervy finish late on when Gordon MacNab bundled in a fifth of the season after Marc MacGregor’s effort was blocked.

It’s a fourth successive league defeat for the Scorries and manager Gary Manson felt their performance merited something out of the game.

He said: “It was another close game. We lost an early goal but the players reacted to it but they stuck at it. I asked for intensity and aggression and I got that from the players and we didn’t stand off and I said to them at the end the hunger they showed merited at least a point.

“It was a game which could’ve gone either way but unfortunately that’s the way things are going for us at the moment.”