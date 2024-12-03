£8.6m upgrades package to reverse years of decline at troubled Harlaw Academy

Education chiefs are to put into action a multi-million-pound package of upgrades they hope will reverse years of decline at Aberdeen’s troubled Harlaw Academy.

Council officials revealed £8.6 million plans for a three-storey extension – which will include a new dining area and a rooftop pitch – earlier this year.

These were voted through in May, with the current facilities at the academy branded “outdated” and “not suitable to accommodate the growing student population”.

It was said the improvements will address “critical” issues at Harlaw, while giving pupils a more rewarding experience.

And now, architects have revealed how they envision the pricey project.

It comes after councillors blasted the deposed head teacher of Harlaw Academy, blaming him for the school’s continued struggles.

Inspectors said that “very few improvements” have been made at Harlaw – nearly five years after their first damning report, and despite “intensive support” from the council.

What will the upgrades look like?

A fresh dossier now shows further details about how the planned upgrades will bring new fortunes to Harlaw Academy.

The new extension will be built at the east end of the existing school, and house a host of new “modern amenities”.

A new dining hall and kitchen will be built on the first floor, with the sheltered open space underneath being used for “study, recreation and teaching”.

These upgrades are hoped to help cut down on waiting times for hungry pupils, with the current kitchen “struggling to cope with the increasing demand for meals”.

Meanwhile, the top floor will be turned into a new open sports pitch.

Planners say this will offer pupils a “unique and versatile environment”, giving them an opportunity to enjoy PE lessons in-house instead of travelling miles away to Hazlehead.

And they have also hinted that the pitch could be hired out to external parties to potentially make the council some extra cash.

The school’s pavilion at the Harlaw Road playing fields will also be extended and refurbished with new changing rooms to ensure it is up to scratch for use.

‘Crucial’ upgrades are much-needed

Planning officials add the multi-million pound upgrades are “crucial” for the ageing B-listed school.

A host of pressing issues were highlighted by planners, including overcrowding and insufficient facilities – which they believe will only get worse as the school roll increases.

The current roll sits at 1050 pupils, with an extra 50 pupils expected to enrol in the coming years.

Council chiefs state in the plans that the outdated kitchen has led to “delays and compromises in the quality of food service”.

Harlaw Academy upgrades follow scathing indictment

The plans come just days after a range of ongoing issues were brought before councillors last week.

During a tense Education and Children’s Services Committee meeting, officials heard how the school had made “insufficient progress” since 2019.

And inspectors laid the blame at the feet of former head teacher Ross McLaren, who was replaced in June.

The shock state of Harlaw Academy – designed in 1836 by Archibald Simpson – drew fierce scrutiny from councillors.

And after all of the troubles at the school were laid bare, Labour’s Kate Blake lamented: “Why did we not notice all this time, despite the intensive support?”

You can view the full plans here.

