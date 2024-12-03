£8.6m upgrades package to reverse years of decline at troubled Harlaw Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£8.6m upgrades package to reverse years of decline at troubled Harlaw Academy

New images reveal how the crucial upgrades will address "pressing" issues at the school - with the state of the academy recently put under a microscope.

By Isaac Buchan
Work on the extension is expected to start next summer. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Work on the extension is expected to start next summer. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Education chiefs are to put into action a multi-million-pound package of upgrades they hope will reverse years of decline at Aberdeen’s troubled Harlaw Academy.

Council officials revealed £8.6 million plans for a three-storey extension – which will include a new dining area and a rooftop pitch – earlier this year.

These were voted through in May, with the current facilities at the academy branded “outdated” and “not suitable to accommodate the growing student population”.

It was said the improvements will address “critical” issues at Harlaw, while giving pupils a more rewarding experience.

And now, architects have revealed how they envision the pricey project.

"Very few improvements" were made at Harlaw Academy under headteacher Ross McLaren's "weak" leadership. Image: Kami Thomson
Harlaw Academy recently received a scathing report from inspectors. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

It comes after councillors blasted the deposed head teacher of Harlaw Academy, blaming him for the school’s continued struggles.

Inspectors said that “very few improvements” have been made at Harlaw – nearly five years after their first damning report, and despite “intensive support” from the council.

What will the upgrades look like?

A fresh dossier now shows further details about how the planned upgrades will bring new fortunes to Harlaw Academy.

The new extension will be built at the east end of the existing school, and house a host of new “modern amenities”.

The current plans will cost £8.6 million to bring to fruition. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The current plans will cost £8.6 million to bring to fruition. Image: Aberdeen City Council

A new dining hall and kitchen will be built on the first floor, with the sheltered open space underneath being used for “study, recreation and teaching”.

These upgrades are hoped to help cut down on waiting times for hungry pupils, with the current kitchen “struggling to cope with the increasing demand for meals”.

Artist's renderings of the new dining hall. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Artist’s renderings of the new dining hall. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Meanwhile, the top floor will be turned into a new open sports pitch.

Planners say this will offer pupils a “unique and versatile environment”, giving them an opportunity to enjoy PE lessons in-house instead of travelling miles away to Hazlehead.

And they have also hinted that the pitch could be hired out to external parties to potentially make the council some extra cash.

The new open-top sports pitch at Harlaw Academy. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The new open-top sports pitch at Harlaw Academy. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The school’s pavilion at the Harlaw Road playing fields will also be extended and refurbished with new changing rooms to ensure it is up to scratch for use.

‘Crucial’ upgrades are much-needed

Planning officials add the multi-million pound upgrades are “crucial” for the ageing B-listed school.

A host of pressing issues were highlighted by planners, including overcrowding and insufficient facilities – which they believe will only get worse as the school roll increases.

The current roll sits at 1050 pupils, with an extra 50 pupils expected to enrol in the coming years.

Harlaw Academy has a new acting headteacher after Mr McLaren's departure. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Council chiefs say that the current catering facilities are being overstretched at the school. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council chiefs state in the plans that the outdated kitchen has led to “delays and compromises in the quality of food service”.

Harlaw Academy upgrades follow scathing indictment

The plans come just days after a range of ongoing issues were brought before councillors last week.

During a tense Education and Children’s Services Committee meeting, officials heard how the school had made “insufficient progress” since 2019.

And inspectors laid the blame at the feet of former head teacher Ross McLaren, who was replaced in June.

Stuart Craig (centre) said parents were getting far more transparency from him than his predecessor. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Acting headteacher Stuart Craig (centre) told the committee parents were getting far more transparency from him than his predecessor. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The shock state of Harlaw Academy – designed in 1836 by Archibald Simpson – drew fierce scrutiny from councillors.

And after all of the troubles at the school were laid bare, Labour’s Kate Blake lamented: “Why did we not notice all this time, despite the intensive support?”

You can view the full plans here.

