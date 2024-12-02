‘We’ve desperately needed this’: Disused warehouse to become Aberdeen’s first dedicated climbing centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’ve desperately needed this’: Disused warehouse to become Aberdeen’s first dedicated climbing centre

Dundee-based Block10 Bouldering has been given the go-ahead to open a bouldering gym on Holland Street, just a stone's throw from the city centre.

By Denny Andonova
Example of the climbing wall that Block10 Bouldering will install in their new Aberdeen sports centre.
A gym member enjoying the climbing walls at Block10 Bouldering. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A disused warehouse, just a stone’s throw away from the city centre, will soon become the first dedicated climbing centre in Aberdeen.

Dundee-based firm Block10 Bouldering submitted plans for the vacant unit on Holland Street in October as they looked to expand into the north-east.

It was used as a storage archive for Aberdeen University until about two years ago.

At the time, Block10 bosses said they had looked at a number of properties in Altens and Cults too, but thought those were too far out of the city to be a success.

The open-plan warehouse offers plenty of space for the planned sport amenities. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

And following overwhelming support from residents in the Granite City, their ambitious proposals for the new sports centre have now been approved.

What would be on offer at the new Aberdeen climbing centre?

The unit will be transformed into a specialised bouldering gym, with artificial climbing walls and a designated fitness area.

This will allow visitors to climb without ropes or harnesses, and padded crash mats will be installed across the floor to soften any potential falls.

Artist impression of the Aberdeen bouldering gym. Image: Block10 Bouldering

There will also be changing rooms, toilets and a reception area.

A small snack bar and shop on site will sell protein bars and refreshments for gym goers, as well as bouldering essentials – from shoes to chalk and chalk bags.

‘Aberdeen has been in desperate need of this for many years’

Scores of climbing enthusiasts have backed the proposals, saying this has been a long-overdue addition to the “limited offering” in the Granite City.

And they begged council officials to approve the plans, stressing many are now forced to travel for miles if they want to use such a facility.

The climbing walls inside Block10 Bouldering’s Dundee gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Ailidh Nealgrove, from Huntly, said: “Climbing is becoming such a popular sport these days, and most other cities have multiple climbing facilities.

“Aberdeen has been in desperate need of a bouldering gym for many years now.

“There is such a large amount of climbers in the north-east that have to travel to Inverness or Dundee for a decent climbing gym…

“This one would certainly be incredibly well used.”

She added this could also encourage more to take on the sport, while offering seasoned climbers an “excellent facility” on their doorstep.

Jim MacPhail echoed her words, saying: “As a climber and boulderer of some 15 years, now with young children who are learning to climb, I think this facility would be of great value to climbers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Read more:

Conversation