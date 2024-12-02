‘We’ve desperately needed this’: Disused warehouse to become Aberdeen’s first dedicated climbing centre

A disused warehouse, just a stone’s throw away from the city centre, will soon become the first dedicated climbing centre in Aberdeen.

Dundee-based firm Block10 Bouldering submitted plans for the vacant unit on Holland Street in October as they looked to expand into the north-east.

It was used as a storage archive for Aberdeen University until about two years ago.

At the time, Block10 bosses said they had looked at a number of properties in Altens and Cults too, but thought those were too far out of the city to be a success.

And following overwhelming support from residents in the Granite City, their ambitious proposals for the new sports centre have now been approved.

What would be on offer at the new Aberdeen climbing centre?

The unit will be transformed into a specialised bouldering gym, with artificial climbing walls and a designated fitness area.

This will allow visitors to climb without ropes or harnesses, and padded crash mats will be installed across the floor to soften any potential falls.

There will also be changing rooms, toilets and a reception area.

A small snack bar and shop on site will sell protein bars and refreshments for gym goers, as well as bouldering essentials – from shoes to chalk and chalk bags.

‘Aberdeen has been in desperate need of this for many years’

Scores of climbing enthusiasts have backed the proposals, saying this has been a long-overdue addition to the “limited offering” in the Granite City.

And they begged council officials to approve the plans, stressing many are now forced to travel for miles if they want to use such a facility.

Ailidh Nealgrove, from Huntly, said: “Climbing is becoming such a popular sport these days, and most other cities have multiple climbing facilities.

“Aberdeen has been in desperate need of a bouldering gym for many years now.

“There is such a large amount of climbers in the north-east that have to travel to Inverness or Dundee for a decent climbing gym…

“This one would certainly be incredibly well used.”

She added this could also encourage more to take on the sport, while offering seasoned climbers an “excellent facility” on their doorstep.

Jim MacPhail echoed her words, saying: “As a climber and boulderer of some 15 years, now with young children who are learning to climb, I think this facility would be of great value to climbers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

