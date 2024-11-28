Aberdeen’s dormant Lord Cullen House could become 67 modern homes

Plans to transform the former offices at Lord Cullen House are moving forward – years after developers snapped up the deserted Aberdeen site.

The tired building on Fraser Place homed the Health and Safety Executive and Met Office until both organisations called it quits about four years ago.

It has lain empty ever since.

Property developers Cater Group bought the four-storey office block in 2021, launching major plans to turn it into luxury homes.

At the time, a spokesman for the company said this would convert “another empty building into a place for families to work, live and play, with space and safety”.

He added its location near the city centre makes it the perfect spot for a modern residential complex.

However, there has been little progress with the project ever since – with developers remaining tight-lipped about what the ambitious revamp would involve.

And four years after their big purchase, the plans are finally moving forward.

What is included in the Lord Cullen House plans?

Cater Group have now lodged an application notice with Aberdeen City Council – which is the first step to officially seeking planning permission to carry out the revamp.

These are usually required for major development such as this one.

Documents say around 67 modern flats could be created at the former office building, as well as communal spaces and an outdoor car park.

It comes after the company recently unveiled their latest project at 173 Union Street, having turned the previously grotty and desolate upper floors into plush pads.

They are also in the process of rejuvenating the “eyesore” Atholl House near Union Square, and have several other ongoing home developments across the city.

So what comes next?

Cater Group will hold a public consultation on January 16, where all interested parties will be able to get more details about the proposals and share their views.

The project is still at a preliminary stage, meaning that the designs can be tweaked according to residents’ feedback.

The drop-in session will be held at 314 George Street, and run from 1pm to 7.30pm.

You can find more details about the consultation event in January here.

