Aberdeen’s dormant Lord Cullen House could become 67 modern homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s dormant Lord Cullen House could become 67 modern homes

Developers Cater Group are moving forward with major plans to transform the old office building on Fraser Place - four years after taking on the site.

By Denny Andonova
Lord Cullen House
Lord Cullen House has been empty since 2021. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Plans to transform the former offices at Lord Cullen House are moving forward – years after developers snapped up the deserted Aberdeen site.

The tired building on Fraser Place homed the Health and Safety Executive and Met Office until both organisations called it quits about four years ago.

It has lain empty ever since.

Property developers Cater Group bought the four-storey office block in 2021, launching major plans to turn it into luxury homes.

At the time, a spokesman for the company said this would convert “another empty building into a place for families to work, live and play, with space and safety”.

The sign once erected outside Lord Cullen House has now been removed.

He added its location near the city centre makes it the perfect spot for a modern residential complex.

However, there has been little progress with the project ever since – with developers remaining tight-lipped about what the ambitious revamp would involve.

And four years after their big purchase, the plans are finally moving forward.

What is included in the Lord Cullen House plans?

Cater Group have now lodged an application notice with Aberdeen City Council – which is the first step to officially seeking planning permission to carry out the revamp.

These are usually required for major development such as this one.

To go with story by Denitsa Andonova. Locator of Lord Cullen House Picture shows; Lord Cullen House. Aberdeen. Supplied by Denny Andonova/DC Thomson. Date; 27/11/2024

Documents say around 67 modern flats could be created at the former office building, as well as communal spaces and an outdoor car park.

It comes after the company recently unveiled their latest project at 173 Union Street, having turned the previously grotty and desolate upper floors into plush pads.

They are also in the process of rejuvenating the “eyesore” Atholl House near Union Square, and have several other ongoing home developments across the city.

Work to revive the derelict Atholl House is expected to start next year. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

So what comes next?

Cater Group will hold a public consultation on January 16, where all interested parties will be able to get more details about the proposals and share their views.

The project is still at a preliminary stage, meaning that the designs can be tweaked according to residents’ feedback.

The drop-in session will be held at 314 George Street, and run from 1pm to 7.30pm.

You can find more details about the consultation event in January here.

Read more:

Conversation