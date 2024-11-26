Costco could build new petrol station in Westhill amid major expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Costco could build new petrol station in Westhill amid major expansion plans

If approved, this would the be retail giant's first petrol station in the north-east - with the nearest one currently in Edinburgh.

By Isaac Buchan
Costco are looking to expand their Westhill offerings. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Wholesale giants Costco could soon bring its bargain petrol prices to the north-east.

The American retailer is looking to build a new filling station near its mega store at the Arnhall Business Park in Westhill.

It would be located on Endeavour Drive, just a stone’s throw from the one at Tesco.

If approved, this could be Costco’s first petrol station in the north-east – with the nearest one currently in Edinburgh.

Major scheme to create Costco petrol stations at most UK stores

This comes after Costco announced multi-million plans to create petrol stations at most of its UK locations.

The retailer currently runs 20 stations across the country, and is famous for offering cheaper fuel than other outlets – with motorists usually saving about 5p per litre.

Westhill's Costco petrol station could look like this one in Reading, England. Image: Shutterstock
The filling stations are available only to Costco members, who need to pay £33.60 per year to take advantage of the bargain-bulk deals in store.

What do we know about the Costco petrol station plans so far?

The plans are still at an early stage, and there is little information on what exactly the project would involve.

However, planning papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council reveal there would be 12 electric vehicle charging points.

All Costco petrol stations are entirely self-service, and don’t have the trademark convenience store attached – meaning the Westhill outlet will likely be the same.

The petrol station would be located in the patch of empty land just east of Endeavour Drive. Image: Lismore Real Estate Advisors
Costco’s expansion marks another chapter in the ever-changing landscape of Westhill’s industrial estate after three nearby business plots hit the market last year.

The Press and Journal revealed that Kingshill Park, Kingshill Commercial Park and Prospect Park were all to be put up for sale at a combined price of £34.5 million.

All three parks are owned by Aberdeen-based Knight Property Group, who said they’re letting go of them to “reinvest and continue their industrial development programme”.

You can view the full plans here.

