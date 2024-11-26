Costco could build new petrol station in Westhill amid major expansion plans

Wholesale giants Costco could soon bring its bargain petrol prices to the north-east.

The American retailer is looking to build a new filling station near its mega store at the Arnhall Business Park in Westhill.

It would be located on Endeavour Drive, just a stone’s throw from the one at Tesco.

If approved, this could be Costco’s first petrol station in the north-east – with the nearest one currently in Edinburgh.

Major scheme to create Costco petrol stations at most UK stores

This comes after Costco announced multi-million plans to create petrol stations at most of its UK locations.

The retailer currently runs 20 stations across the country, and is famous for offering cheaper fuel than other outlets – with motorists usually saving about 5p per litre.

The filling stations are available only to Costco members, who need to pay £33.60 per year to take advantage of the bargain-bulk deals in store.

What do we know about the Costco petrol station plans so far?

The plans are still at an early stage, and there is little information on what exactly the project would involve.

However, planning papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council reveal there would be 12 electric vehicle charging points.

All Costco petrol stations are entirely self-service, and don’t have the trademark convenience store attached – meaning the Westhill outlet will likely be the same.

Costco’s expansion marks another chapter in the ever-changing landscape of Westhill’s industrial estate after three nearby business plots hit the market last year.

The Press and Journal revealed that Kingshill Park, Kingshill Commercial Park and Prospect Park were all to be put up for sale at a combined price of £34.5 million.

All three parks are owned by Aberdeen-based Knight Property Group, who said they’re letting go of them to “reinvest and continue their industrial development programme”.

You can view the full plans here.

