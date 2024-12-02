Aberdeen pub Slains reopens with ‘vibrant’ new colour scheme

Popular Aberdeen pub Slains has reopened with a new look after a six-figure refurbishment.

Originally opening in 1999, Slains bosses say the refresh pays homage to its historical features inside and around the venue.

As part of the £200,000 transformation, the pub has officially changed its name to Slains, having previously been known as Slains Castle.

Famed for its gothic horror theme, the bar is a staple of Belmont Street, proving popular with students.

One of the bar’s most memorable features – the bookcase toilet door – has been removed as part of the refurb.

New look for Slains after refurbishment

Bosses say the ground floor of the venue has been modernised with a more vibrant colour scheme.

The upstairs seating area remains largely untouched, with much of the work required for the ground level.

Equipped with both Sky and TNT Sports, punters can play pool and watch the football.

A mural by two local artists has been painted on one of the walls

It depicts a large Scottish Terrier holding a tin of Tennent’s, highlighting the pub’s love of dogs.

Dogs are welcome throughout the pub, making it a favourite for guests popping in for a pint with their pet.

Externally, astro turf flooring has been installed in the outdoor drinking space.

The new black and gold signage scheme aims to enhance the visibility of the venue.

Some outdoor features such as the lighting have been retained.

New outdoor furniture has also been added.

Popular Aberdeen pub Slains reopens

Lorna McCarroll, general manager at Slains, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back guests to our new-look pub. This renovation marks the start of a new chapter for us at Slains and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“We have been careful to retain the pub’s much-loved character and enhance the community spirit that is iconic to Slains, which I believe is one of the most beloved pubs in Aberdeen.

“We’re also excited about our new HD sports and entertainment package, which we believe will establish us as the go-to spot for pub sports or late-night revellers in Aberdeen.”

The popular pub was at the centre of controversy over its appearance a couple of years ago, when news broke that Slains could soon be converted into an Instagram-friendly cocktail bar.