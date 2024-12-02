Aberdeen pub Slains reopens with ‘vibrant’ new colour scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pub Slains reopens with ‘vibrant’ new colour scheme

Some of the bar's famous features such as the bookcase toilet door have been removed.

By Jamie Sinclair
Slains has had a makeover. Image: Supplied by Slains
Popular Aberdeen pub Slains has reopened with a new look after a six-figure refurbishment.

Originally opening in 1999, Slains bosses say the refresh pays homage to its historical features inside and around the venue.

As part of the £200,000 transformation, the pub has officially changed its name to Slains, having previously been known as Slains Castle.

Famed for its gothic horror theme, the bar is a staple of Belmont Street, proving popular with students.

One of the bar’s most memorable features – the bookcase toilet door – has been removed as part of the refurb.

The dog mural inside the bar. Image supplied by Slains

New look for Slains after refurbishment

Bosses say the ground floor of the venue has been modernised with a more vibrant colour scheme.

The upstairs seating area remains largely untouched, with much of the work required for the ground level.

Staff behind the bar at the newly refurbished Slains. Image: Supplied by Slains

Equipped with both Sky and TNT Sports, punters can play pool and watch the football.

A mural by two local artists has been painted on one of the walls

It depicts a large Scottish Terrier holding a tin of Tennent’s, highlighting the pub’s love of dogs.

Dogs are welcome throughout the pub, making it a favourite for guests popping in for a pint with their pet.

The pool table at Slains. Image: Supplied by Slains
There is new sign outside the bar. Image Supplied by Slains

Externally, astro turf flooring has been installed in the outdoor drinking space.

The new black and gold signage scheme aims to enhance the visibility of the venue.

Some outdoor features such as the lighting have been retained.

New outdoor furniture has also been added.

The false bookcase leading to the toilets has been ripped out. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Popular Aberdeen pub Slains reopens

Lorna McCarroll, general manager at Slains, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back guests to our new-look pub. This renovation marks the start of a new chapter for us at Slains and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“We have been careful to retain the pub’s much-loved character and enhance the community spirit that is iconic to Slains, which I believe is one of the most beloved pubs in Aberdeen.

“We’re also excited about our new HD sports and entertainment package, which we believe will establish us as the go-to spot for pub sports or late-night revellers in Aberdeen.”

The popular pub was at the centre of controversy over its appearance a couple of years ago, when news broke that Slains could soon be converted into an Instagram-friendly cocktail bar. 

Conversation