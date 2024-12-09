Weird and wonderful items: Could an Aberdeen auction house be the place to do your Christmas shopping?

Still looking for a unique gift to give your loved one this Christmas?

An Aberdeen auction house could be an unlikely source of inspiration for the perfect present.

John Milne Auctioneers is hosting its final auction of the year on Wednesday, December 12, and has an array of items for sale.

Located on North Silver Street, John Milne hosts auctions that attract buyers from all over the world.

John Milne has been a staple of the Granite City since 1867.

Whether you’re a collector, an antique lover, or in the mood for something a bit more out there, there’s plenty that could make for an ideal gift.

Unusual items at Aberdeen auction could be perfect gift

Taxidermy black spitting cobra

When it comes to taxidermy, you might expect a rabbit or something else native to the UK. This black spitting cobra would definitely be a conversation starter. It’s expected to get a lot of attention and is estimated to be worth £200-300.

Broadsword

Not many people can say that they own a sword, even if it is just a reproduction. Estimations come in at £60-80.

Last supper carving

This striking carving could be a feature piece for any room. Thought to be late 19th/ early 20th century, it could fetch £200-300.

16th/ 17th century items

These two pieces are the oldest items that auctioneer Steve Donaldson has seen in a long time. The Persian-carved wooden door is Steve’s favourite lot out of the whole auction. The door is estimated at £400-600, whilst the chest is £300-500.

Selection of toys

Collectors will likely be keen on the Disney and Paddington Steiff models, with each one potentially going for around £60. There are also several Doctor Who toys, as well as boxes of Lego and toy cars.

Designer items

You could also walk away with big brand items, including a Gucci bag, or some Chanel heels or sandals. The bag is estimated at £150-200 whilst the shoes and sandals could fetch £200-300 and £300-400 respectively. There’s also plenty of Nike trainers and a wide selection of jewellery.

Will you find the perfect Christmas gift at Aberdeen auction house?

Auctioneer Steve Donaldson is looking forward to the day.

Steve said: “I think just about everything will end up selling. We get interest from all around the world. There are so many interesting things in this auction, particularly the cobra and the 16th/17th century items.

“There are watches, jewellery, ceramics, paintings, even stamps. There’s something for collectors, or even private buyers looking to find an unusual Christmas present.”

The auction will take place on Wednesday, December 11 at 9.30 am at John Milne Auctioneers. Potential buyers could also join the live webcast on their site.