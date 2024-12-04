Roads closed due to snow and ice in Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Roads closed due to snow and ice in Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place until today at 10am.

By Louise Glen
Freezing temperatures have been reported overnight in Aberdeen and Highlands.
Roads across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire have been closed due to snow and ice.

The A86 Laggan Road is closed eastbound, and the snow gates are closed on the B974 Cairn O’Mount Road.

Cars have become stuck on the A85 between Crianlarich and Tyndrum.

The snow gates at Braemar have been shut to motorists.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for ice, and will remain in place until 10am this morning.

Road users are being advised about hazardous road conditions.

Forecasters say that ice will form on untreated surfaces, and will have a chance of causing transport disruption and increasing the chance of accidents.

The warning extends from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and to large parts of the Highlands.

Roads closed on Wednesday December 4

A85 Oban to Crianlarich wintery conditions
There is snow on the A85 road at Tyndrum. Image: Traffic Scotland.

A85 Crianlarich and Tyndrum: Partially blocked due to snow on A85 both ways from Lochearnhead to Crianlarich.

A86 Laggan Road Eastbound: Impassable due to snow on A86 Laggan Road Eastbound from Perth turn-off to Station Road.

A93 Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee: Road closed due to snow on A93 between Braemar and the Spittal of Glenshee

A939 Tomintoul and Cock Bridge: Road closed due to snow on A939 between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge. Cameras show that the snow gates are closed.

B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road: Road closed due to snow on B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road both ways between Banchory and Fettercairn. The snow gates are closed.

Low temperatures at Braemar

The Met Office said Braemar saw the lowest temperature in the UK overnight on Monday into Tuesday, as the mercury dipped to -6.4C.

On Tuesday, Dunstaffnage, near Oban, saw the highest levels of rainfall with 18mm.

The hottest place in the country on Tuesday was the Isles of Scilly which had temperatures of 11.2C.

Exeter saw the longest period of sunshine with 5.7 hours.

Overnight last night, Aboyne dipped to -3C and Tulloch Bridge was at -1C at 7am this morning.

Aberdeen dipped to zero overnight, but it was a mild night for the time of year, with temperatures staying around 4C.

