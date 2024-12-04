Roads closed due to snow and ice in Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Roads across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire have been closed due to snow and ice.

The A86 Laggan Road is closed eastbound, and the snow gates are closed on the B974 Cairn O’Mount Road.

Cars have become stuck on the A85 between Crianlarich and Tyndrum.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for ice, and will remain in place until 10am this morning.

Road users are being advised about hazardous road conditions.

Forecasters say that ice will form on untreated surfaces, and will have a chance of causing transport disruption and increasing the chance of accidents.

The warning extends from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and to large parts of the Highlands.

Roads closed on Wednesday December 4

A85 Crianlarich and Tyndrum: Partially blocked due to snow on A85 both ways from Lochearnhead to Crianlarich.

A86 Laggan Road Eastbound: Impassable due to snow on A86 Laggan Road Eastbound from Perth turn-off to Station Road.

A93 Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee: Road closed due to snow on A93 between Braemar and the Spittal of Glenshee

A939 Tomintoul and Cock Bridge: Road closed due to snow on A939 between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge. Cameras show that the snow gates are closed.

B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road: Road closed due to snow on B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road both ways between Banchory and Fettercairn. The snow gates are closed.

Low temperatures at Braemar

The Met Office said Braemar saw the lowest temperature in the UK overnight on Monday into Tuesday, as the mercury dipped to -6.4C.

On Tuesday, Dunstaffnage, near Oban, saw the highest levels of rainfall with 18mm.

The hottest place in the country on Tuesday was the Isles of Scilly which had temperatures of 11.2C.

Exeter saw the longest period of sunshine with 5.7 hours.

Overnight last night, Aboyne dipped to -3C and Tulloch Bridge was at -1C at 7am this morning.

Aberdeen dipped to zero overnight, but it was a mild night for the time of year, with temperatures staying around 4C.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.