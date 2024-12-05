Confusion on Torry road as two speed signs show different limits

Motorists in Aberdeen have been left confused by a road sign blunder in Torry.

Those travelling south towards Cove via the Coast Road were caught off guard on Wednesday morning by conflicting speed limit signs near the Torry harbour.

New signage displaying both a 30mph and 40mph limit raised concerns, leaving drivers unsure of which speed to follow.

Last night, councillor for Torry and Ferryhill, Christian Allard, said the signs were installed by the harbour and they were initially covered.

“The covers must have been removed, however we’ve instructed the removal of the 40mph sign immediately,” he told The Press and Journal.

Port of Aberdeen has been contacted for comment.