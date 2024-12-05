Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Confusion on Torry road as two speed signs show different limits New signage displaying both a 30mph and 40mph limit has raised concerns. By Graham Fleming December 5 2024, 9:05 am December 5 2024, 9:05 am Share Confusion on Torry road as two speed signs show different limits Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6643211/confusion-torry-two-speed-signs-same-road/ Copy Link 0 comment The signs have left Torry drivers confused. Image: DC Thomson Motorists in Aberdeen have been left confused by a road sign blunder in Torry. Those travelling south towards Cove via the Coast Road were caught off guard on Wednesday morning by conflicting speed limit signs near the Torry harbour. New signage displaying both a 30mph and 40mph limit raised concerns, leaving drivers unsure of which speed to follow. Only a 30mph sign is displayed northbound. Image: DC Thomson Last night, councillor for Torry and Ferryhill, Christian Allard, said the signs were installed by the harbour and they were initially covered. “The covers must have been removed, however we’ve instructed the removal of the 40mph sign immediately,” he told The Press and Journal. The blunder can be seen on Coast Road in Torry. Image: DC Thomson Port of Aberdeen has been contacted for comment.
