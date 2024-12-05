Sir Rod Stewart dines at Aberdeen restaurant before Dons Celtic match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Rod Stewart dines at Aberdeen restaurant before Dons Celtic match

The 79-year-old rocker dropped in ahead of the big game.

By Chris Cromar
Rod Stewart and Silver Darling manager Abbie. Image: Supplied by Silver Darling.
“Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer Rod Stewart visited The Silver Darling restaurant in Aberdeen before heading to the football.

The world-famous rocker ate at the Pocra Quay venue before the Celtic diehard went to a windy Pittodrie to watch his team defeat the Dons 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

It is not Stewart’s first visit to the Granite City either.

The “Maggie May” legend has played several times in the city, including at Pittodrie in 2011 and at P&J Live in December 2022.

In February 2016, the now 79-year-old London-born singer went for a pre-match pint at Woodside Bar in Stoneywood prior to the Dons hosting Celtic.

Sir Rod Stewart and Dave Cormack.
Sir Rod Stewart and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at last night’s match. Image: between Craig Foy/SNS Group.

Stewart has made the headlines recently, as he hit out at Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace, after Sir Rod’s wife Penny Lancaster slammed his behavior when she was on the BBC show.

‘Some guys have all the luck’

Posting on Facebook, The Silver Darling said: “Some guys have all the luck.”

They continued: “What an incredible evening last night as we welcomed the legendary rocker Sir Rod Stewart to The Silver Darling before he headed off to wet and windy Pittodrie.

The Silver Darling.
The Silver Darling restaurant is located at Pocra Quay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Pictured here with our manageress Abbie and a signed bottle of his Wolfie’s blended Scotch whisky.”

Stewart is not the first celebrity to have appeared at the harbour restaurant, which has been owned by McGinty’s Group since 2017, with Dame Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville visiting in 2022 and Ross Kemp last year.

