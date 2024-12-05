Sir Rod Stewart dines at Aberdeen restaurant before Dons Celtic match

“Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer Rod Stewart visited The Silver Darling restaurant in Aberdeen before heading to the football.

The world-famous rocker ate at the Pocra Quay venue before the Celtic diehard went to a windy Pittodrie to watch his team defeat the Dons 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

It is not Stewart’s first visit to the Granite City either.

The “Maggie May” legend has played several times in the city, including at Pittodrie in 2011 and at P&J Live in December 2022.

In February 2016, the now 79-year-old London-born singer went for a pre-match pint at Woodside Bar in Stoneywood prior to the Dons hosting Celtic.

Stewart has made the headlines recently, as he hit out at Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace, after Sir Rod’s wife Penny Lancaster slammed his behavior when she was on the BBC show.

‘Some guys have all the luck’

Posting on Facebook, The Silver Darling said: “Some guys have all the luck.”

They continued: “What an incredible evening last night as we welcomed the legendary rocker Sir Rod Stewart to The Silver Darling before he headed off to wet and windy Pittodrie.

“Pictured here with our manageress Abbie and a signed bottle of his Wolfie’s blended Scotch whisky.”

Stewart is not the first celebrity to have appeared at the harbour restaurant, which has been owned by McGinty’s Group since 2017, with Dame Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville visiting in 2022 and Ross Kemp last year.

