Slains bosses hit back at colour critics as they celebrate ‘success’ of revamp

The owners of Slains have hit back at online critics who criticised the revamp of the historic pub on Belmont Street in Aberdeen.

The popular pup reopened last week with a new look after a six-figure refurbishment and pub bosses said their reopening weekend – which attracted over 5,000 people – was “highly successful”.

Slains bosses say the refresh pays homage to its historical features inside and around the venue, which originally opened in 1999.

However, some Press and Journal readers were not happy with the changes, which cost Stonegate £200,000.

The pub is well-known in the north-east for its gothic horror theme.

One of its most memorable features – the bookcase toilet door – has been removed as part of the changes.

According to the pub, the ground floor has been modernised with a “more vibrant” colour scheme.

Some outdoor features, including the lighting, have been retained in the pub, whose name has been changed to simply “Slains”.

The makeover has been met with mixed views from punters. While some have said they like the bar’s new fresh look it hasn’t been so popular with others.

One reader said the makeover is a “disembowelment” of the pub’s “very soul”.

They added: “There was a charm to Slains that was sorely missed in other bars around Aberdeen. Shame on whoever approved this.”

Another said: “Loved the old look. It gave it a talking point and great atmosphere which stood out from the usual decor around the city.”

“That’s almost criminal what you’ve done to that, taken all the soul out of the place.”

‘We believe the renovations are an investment in the future of Slains’

A spokesperson for Slains said: “The goal of the investment has been to modernise Slains while staying true to the pub’s character, with the latter being why the pub has been such a cherished venue over the years.

“We believe the renovations are an investment in the future of Slains, allowing us to serve the Aberdeen community for many years to come.

“After a hugely successful grand reopening weekend with over 5000 people visiting Slains, we are excited to continue Slain’s next chapter in its esteemed history.”