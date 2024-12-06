Slains bosses hit back at colour critics as they celebrate ‘success’ of revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slains bosses hit back at colour critics as they celebrate ‘success’ of revamp

More than 5,000 people attended the Belmont Street bar's reopening weekend.

By Chris Cromar
New signage at Slains on Belmont Street.
The bar is now called "Slains" instead of "Slains Castle". Image: Slains.

The owners of Slains have hit back at online critics who criticised the revamp of the historic pub on Belmont Street in Aberdeen.

The popular pup reopened last week with a new look after a six-figure refurbishment and pub bosses said their reopening weekend – which attracted over 5,000 people – was “highly successful”.

Slains bosses say the refresh pays homage to its historical features inside and around the venue, which originally opened in 1999.

Slains Aberdeen.
The changes have proved controversial. Image: Slains.

However, some Press and Journal readers were not happy with the changes, which cost  Stonegate £200,000.

The pub is well-known in the north-east for its gothic horror theme.

One of its most memorable features – the bookcase toilet door – has been removed as part of the changes.

Slains Aberdeen.
The mural is a new addition to the venue. Image: Slains.

According to the pub, the ground floor has been modernised with a “more vibrant” colour scheme.

Some outdoor features, including the lighting, have been retained in the pub, whose name has been changed to simply “Slains”.

The makeover has been met with mixed views from punters. While some have said they like the bar’s new fresh look it hasn’t been so popular with others.

One reader said the makeover is a “disembowelment” of the pub’s “very soul”.

They added: “There was a charm to Slains that was sorely missed in other bars around Aberdeen. Shame on whoever approved this.”

Another said: “Loved the old look. It gave it a talking point and great atmosphere which stood out from the usual decor around the city.”

“That’s almost criminal what you’ve done to that, taken all the soul out of the place.”

‘We believe the renovations are an investment in the future of Slains’

A spokesperson for Slains said: “The goal of the investment has been to modernise Slains while staying true to the pub’s character, with the latter being why the pub has been such a cherished venue over the years.

“We believe the renovations are an investment in the future of Slains, allowing us to serve the Aberdeen community for many years to come.

“After a hugely successful grand reopening weekend with over 5000 people visiting Slains, we are excited to continue Slain’s next chapter in its esteemed history.”

Conversation