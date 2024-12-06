Overnight snow expected to hit Highland roads with disruption expected on A9

A further spell of wintry weather has been forecast across parts of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for snow with showers expected overnight.

This will come into effect at 8pm and last until 9am tomorrow.

The warning covers a large area of the country, including a section of the A9 from south of Inverness to Pitlochry.

Sections of the A82 and A95 are also included, as well as Fort William, Aviemore and Ballater.

Snow warning covers parts of Highlands

Residents have been warned the snow could bring difficult driving conditions and disruption to higher routes, just days after the last spell of snow.

The Met Office warning states: “A period of snow is expected to affect higher ground of Scotland during Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning.

“About two to five cm of snow is expected to fall above 200 or 300m with 10 to 20cm above 400m which will bring difficult travelling conditions and some disruption to higher routes.

“Drifting of lying snow across the very highest routes above 400m may add to the impacts.

“Temporary snow accumulations may also affect lower levels for a time on Friday evening.

“The snow will become more showery and turn to rain or sleet through Saturday morning.”

The new warning for snow is active at the same time as a yellow warning for rain in other parts of the country.

Storm Darragh is expected to bring 21 hour of heavy rain to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from 3pm.