Part of A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road closed after two-vehicle crash

The A92 has been partially closed after a two-vehicle crash in the south of Aberdeen happened this evening.

It happened at around 7pm on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road near Cairngorm Road, which is located close to the Bridge of Dee.

Emergency services, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene, which has resulted in the A92 being closed northbound at the Charleston flyover and southbound at Stonehaven Road.

Police have asked drivers to “avoid the area”.

The fire and rescue service confirmed they got the call at 7.06pm and sent two appliances to the incident, with one each coming from Altens and Central (Mounthooly) fire stations.

However, they have now left the scene, with the last departing at 8.11pm.