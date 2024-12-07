Driver injured in crash on A92 in Aberdeen near Cairngom Road

A 56-year-old driver was taken to hospital in Aberdeen last night following a crash on the A92 near Cairngorm Road.

The woman, who has not been named, was in hospital for treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident that happened around 7pm.

She was the driver of a Toyota Aygo. The other vehicle involved was a grey Volvo XC60.

Emergency services were at the scene of the crash on Friday December 6.

Dash cam footage call for A92 crash

The road was closed to all traffic for more than two-and-a-half hours and reopened around 9.45pm.

Inspector Nick Searle, of Police Scotland, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to hear from drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3121 of 6 December.

