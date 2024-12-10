Dons shelve beach stadium plans with Pittodrie spending spree confirmed instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dons shelve beach stadium plans with Pittodrie spending spree confirmed instead

Aberdeen FC chiefs say the value of the land at Pittodrie has plummeted - throwing a spanner into the works of their relocation plans.

By Isaac Buchan
The Dons will stay at Pittodrie for the time being. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dons chiefs are ploughing ahead with major Pittodrie upgrades, after a “realisation” over the time and money needed to build a new stadium.

At last night’s AGM, chairman Dave Cormack revealed that plans for a new home have been shelved, as the club remain in a deadlock with Aberdeen City Council over its funding.

It comes as the value of the Pittodrie site, which it’s thought would have been sold for housing, dramatically decreases – meaning Aberdeen FC would not get “the best deal” for it.

And chief executive Alan Burrows also committed to major upgrades to Pittodrie.

Amid the uncertainty over the proposed seaside relocation, he said the club’s historic home is likely to be the Dons’ base for “a number of years”.

Plans for a new Dons stadium at the beach have been put on the back burner for now. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Plans for a new Dons stadium at the beach have been put on the back burner for now. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Why are Dons moving away from beach stadium plans?

Building a potential replacement for Pittodrie at Aberdeen Beach was touted as a key part of the council’s ambitious seafront masterplan when the proposals were launched.

But the project has since descended into a stalemate as Dons bosses and the local authority remain at odds over who should pay for it.

In 2022, a new stadium was priced at £80 million with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce forecasting it would add an extra £20m a year to the city economy.

Chief executive Alan Burrows, and Chairman Dave Cormack at the AGM. image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Chief executive Alan Burrows, and chairman Dave Cormack at the AGM. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But Mr Cormack revealed that a list of factors including  Covid construction inflation, the decreasing value of the land and a change in council leadership have left the club taking a “period of time to re-evaluate its options”.

The council’s pause on phase two of the beach masterplan work was also a factor, with any future development that would include the ground left in limbo.

Pittodrie to be Dons’ home for ‘a number of years’

With Dons chiefs coming to the conclusion that the possibility of a new stadium any time soon is highly unlikely, they have committed to splashing the cash on Pittodrie.

Speaking after the AGM, Mr Burrows said that the board acknowledged the need to invest in their current home as “the likelihood is we will be here for a period of time yet”.

However the chief executive was hesitant to delve deeper into what these upgrades would entail.

Chief executive Alan Burrows, (l) and Chairman Dave Cormack at the AGM. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The major update was delivered at last night’s Dons AGM. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Burrows said: “Without getting too het up on specifics, there’s a commitment to modernise areas of Pittodrie.

“To improve and enhance not only the experience supporters have, but also how we can further utilise and enhance our revenues that come from that.”

However one upgrade which was teased by the Dons’ chief executive was the possibility of safe standing within the Red Shed.

He said the club were “absolutely open” to the idea which has seen success across the country including at Celtic, Hibernian and Kilmarnock’s grounds.

Pittodrie Stadium. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.

So why has Pittodrie sale been ruled out amid shelved Dons stadium plans?

The Dons’ plan had been to use millions gained from the sale of the Pittodrie site to help cover the costs of its replacement.

It had been thought the land may be used for housing.

An Aberdeen FC spokeswoman confirmed that these financial factors had played a part.

She said: “We have to assume that should we sell Pittodrie in the current depressed property market, we would not get the best value for it.

“Getting the best possible price for Pittodrie is a key part of us being able to fund a new stadium.”

Aberdeen Beach, where the Dons stadium plans were formed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council should ‘recognise what an asset Dons are’

While plans for homes there have secured permission, this will be revised only “if” the club is “in a position to sell”.

The spokeswoman added: “Given neither the plans for Kingsford nor the beachfront are likely to proceed in the short to medium term, we will be investing in improvements to the stadium and its facilities.

“This is in addition to the £500k we’ve already invested in the last 12-18 months.”

Aberdeen FC wants to build a Pittodrie replacement on the ground to the top right of the photograph. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
AFC has been based at Pittodrie for generations. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Are you glad Aberdeen FC is spending money on Pittodrie? Let us know in our comments section below

Conservative group leader on Aberdeen City Council, Richard Brooks, urged chiefs to meet with the Dons and work out a deal for a new stadium at the beach.

He warned that the beach masterplan would “stutter and stall” unless officials “recognise what an asset the club is to the city”.

