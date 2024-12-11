Police called to Aberdeenshire school over knife ‘false alarm’

Police were called to an Aberdeenshire school following concerns a young person may be in possession of a knife.

Officers attended Ellon Academy on Tuesday lunchtime after receiving reports of “concerns for a male youth” and quickly established there was no knife present.

Nobody was injured and there was no risk to the public during the incident, which involved a young person from another school.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Following an incident at lunchtime yesterday involving a young person from another school, police were called to attend.

“We are aware of rumours that the young person involved was in possession of a knife. This was not the case.”

Concern about youth with knife in Ellon

“The safety and wellbeing of pupils is our top priority and this incident was dealt with swiftly by our staff and police,” they continued.

“We continue to focus on the wellbeing and education of our children and young people.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 10, we were called to a report of concern for a male youth in the Kellie Pearl Way area of Ellon.

“Officers attended to carry out inquiries. No one was injured and there was no risk to the public.

“Police continue to work with partners to address any concerns.”