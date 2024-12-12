Mitchell’s Hospital revamp: Future Airbnb plans revealed for Old Aberdeen landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mitchell’s Hospital revamp: Future Airbnb plans revealed for Old Aberdeen landmark

The historic Old Aberdeen building hit the market as a "fantastic development opportunity" this year.

By Ben Hendry
Mitchell's Hospital will get a revamp under new plans.
Mitchell's Hospital will get a revamp under new plans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A major revamp is being lined up for Old Aberdeen landmark Mitchell’s Hospital after years of decay.

The building on The Chanonry hit the market for the first time in its 220-year history this year.

It was built in 1801 as a refuge for widows and the unwed daughters of local worthies.

The site was offered for sale for £200,000 in April – but repair costs are expected to dwarf that sum as it fell into “dereliction” in recent years.

The building can be found on the picturesque Chanonry in Old Aberdeen, just along from St Machar’s Cathedral. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What are the revamp plans for Mitchell’s Hospital?

The A-listed building would become serviced apartments or Airbnb-style short-term lets under the plans.

Despite being named Mitchell’s Hospital it was actually what’s known as an almshouse – providing a residence for elderly women.

It consisted of dormitories with a shared kitchen and refectory, but was converted to flats in the 1960s.

A 1965 opening ceremony to mark the conversion of a former almshouse for the widows and burgesses of Old Aberdeen into nine modern self-contained flatlets for elderly women from the area. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Architects say the proposed changes won’t be too drastic.

They explain: “There will be no structural/physical alterations to the exterior, other than repairs and maintenance works to make the property wind and watertight.

“The main works will be to the interior which was last converted in 1965, and will be refurbished while retaining the same basic nine accommodation units.”

An engraving marks the building’s history. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The papers sent to the council add: “The building has been unmaintained for many years due to lack of financial support and has lain empty for several of those years.

“The new owners are prepared to carry out the necessary repairs to bring the property back into use and save it from falling into dereliction.”

The site had become a bit overgrown. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What needs done to repair old building?

It was latterly under the custody of St Machar’s Cathedral, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen University.

But the Mitchell’s Hospital Trust was unable to pay for upgrades estimated to be in the region of £500,000.

Mitchell’s Hospital as it was in May 1946. Image: Aberdeen Journals
This shows the planned new layout. Image: Squire Associates 

Papers also document the new repair plans for the historic cottage, beginning with removing “all moss and vegetation”.

Missing slates and tiles will be replaced too, while chimney stacks will be repointed where needed.

The windows will be checked, and any found to be rotten will be replaced. Similarly, several doors might well need replaced.

The plans are available to view on the council’s website.

