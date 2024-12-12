Mitchell’s Hospital revamp: Future Airbnb plans revealed for Old Aberdeen landmark

A major revamp is being lined up for Old Aberdeen landmark Mitchell’s Hospital after years of decay.

The building on The Chanonry hit the market for the first time in its 220-year history this year.

It was built in 1801 as a refuge for widows and the unwed daughters of local worthies.

The site was offered for sale for £200,000 in April – but repair costs are expected to dwarf that sum as it fell into “dereliction” in recent years.

What are the revamp plans for Mitchell’s Hospital?

The A-listed building would become serviced apartments or Airbnb-style short-term lets under the plans.

Despite being named Mitchell’s Hospital it was actually what’s known as an almshouse – providing a residence for elderly women.

It consisted of dormitories with a shared kitchen and refectory, but was converted to flats in the 1960s.

Architects say the proposed changes won’t be too drastic.

They explain: “There will be no structural/physical alterations to the exterior, other than repairs and maintenance works to make the property wind and watertight.

“The main works will be to the interior which was last converted in 1965, and will be refurbished while retaining the same basic nine accommodation units.”

The papers sent to the council add: “The building has been unmaintained for many years due to lack of financial support and has lain empty for several of those years.

“The new owners are prepared to carry out the necessary repairs to bring the property back into use and save it from falling into dereliction.”

What needs done to repair old building?

It was latterly under the custody of St Machar’s Cathedral, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen University.

But the Mitchell’s Hospital Trust was unable to pay for upgrades estimated to be in the region of £500,000.

Papers also document the new repair plans for the historic cottage, beginning with removing “all moss and vegetation”.

Missing slates and tiles will be replaced too, while chimney stacks will be repointed where needed.

The windows will be checked, and any found to be rotten will be replaced. Similarly, several doors might well need replaced.

The plans are available to view on the council’s website.

