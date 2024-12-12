New Oban Camanachd manager outlines vision to ‘win at the top level’

Daniel Cameron is the new Oban Camanachd manager, succeeding Gareth Evans who stepped down at the end of last season.

Having featured since breaking into the Oban Camanachd side as a 14-year-old rookie over 23 years ago, Cameron went on to become one of shinty’s most respected players with his performances over the years earning international recognition, but the move to management also brings his playing career to an end.

He said: “It was time for a rethink as with my age, and especially the injuries I’ve picked up over recent seasons, the time was right to stop playing. I also wanted it to end at the top level as dropping down the leagues isn’t for me.

“Not many have succeeded in the player/manager role. I’ve seen it with others, and I don’t think you can make clear, calculated decisions when you are on the pitch, pumped full of adrenaline, so it was always going to be one or the other for me.

“I didn’t achieve everything that I wanted to achieve as a player, but I still have the same desire. My role might have changed but my ambition remains the same and that is to win at the very top level.

“The club means a lot to me, it’s been a huge part of my life for over 20 years and whilst this chapter ends, the story goes on.”

Iain “Scally” MacMillan stays on as assistant manager whilst Aidan MacIntyre will also be part of the management team.

Paul MacRae steps down at Shiel

Meanwhile, Paul MacRae has stepped down from his coaching role with Kinlochshiel and will be replaced as one of manager Willie MacRae’s assistants by Duncan ‘DA’ MacRae who joins Davie Macleod and Ian MacKenzie in the management team.

‘DA’ MacRae remains part of the Kinlochshiel playing squad although his appearances are likely to come from the substitutes’ bench.

Macaulay Cup draw

Holders Kingussie travel to Kinlochshiel in the tie of the 2025 Artemis Macaulay Cup first round.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “It’s an interesting one for sure.

“All you want is a home tie, but we didn’t get that, and I don’t think we’ve ever won there since Kinlochshiel moved to their new pitch.

“We didn’t play there in the league last season as it was our final game and the points were shared.

“We know what we have to do though and it’s a tie we’ll all look forward too.”

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae said: “It’s a good time to play Kingussie as it is early in the season and it’s on our own patch. We’ll also have John MacRae back by then.”

It doesn’t get any easier for the victors who travel to Lovat or Caberfeidh.

The 2023 winners Oban Camanachd were given a more favourable draw, paired with Mowi South Division 1 side Kilmory with the winners off to Col Glen or Bute.

New Oban boss Daniel Cameron said: “It’s a good draw but we’ll treat Kilmory with respect and focus on the on the game as we would with any other tie.”

Oban Camanachd and Kyles Athletic have been kept apart until potentially the semi-final stage with the Tighnabruaich side hosting Aberdour.

Fort William welcome Skye and their co-manager Alan Knox said: “We’re excited to be back playing in the Macaulay Cup. Skye are an experienced side and we’ll have to make sure we are well up for it.

“The last time we played Skye, they edged us by a goal so I’m sure it will be an entertaining match.”

Whoever wins through travels to Newtonmore or Beauly in the quarter-finals.

Inveraray have home advantage against Glasgow Mid Argyll. The sides also met at the same venue in the opening round last season when GMA progressed following a penalty shoot-out.

The South semi-final takes place at Mossfield with the North last four tie played at Braeview Park, Beauly. The Artemis Macaulay Cup Final is scheduled for Mossfield, Oban on Saturday 23 August 2025.

Artemis Macaulay Cup – First round: Oban Camanachd v Kilmory, Kyles Athletic v Aberdour, Inveraray v Glasgow Mid Argyll, Col Glen v Bute, Kinlochshiel v Kingussie, Newtonmore v Beauly, Fort William v Skye Camanachd, Lovat v Caberfeidh.

Quarter-finals: Col Glen/Bute v Oban Camanachd/Kilmory; Kyles Athletic/Aberdour v Inveraray v Glasgow Mid Argyll; Lovat/Caberfeidh v Kinlochshiel/Kingussie; Newtonmore/Beauly v Fort William/Skye Camanachd.

Semi-finals: Col Glen/Bute/Oban Camanachd/Kilmory v Kyles Athletic/Aberdour/Inveraray/ Glasgow Mid Argyll; Lovat/Caberfeidh/Kinlochshiel/ Kingussie v Newtonmore/Beauly/Fort William/Skye Camanachd.

