12-person Spital Airbnb forced to close as ‘Old Aberdeen community is eroded’

Council planners believed the change would negatively affect neighbours in terms of noise, safety and security.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The Airbnb property on The Spital in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
A holiday home on Aberdeen’s Spital will be forced to stop accepting guests after claims it is “far too small” for 12 people.

Craig McPetrie wanted to officially change the use of the Old Aberdeen property into a short-term let after years of operating it as one.

The two-and-a-half storey house has six double bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It has a garage too, but it can only used for storage as it isn’t big enough for a car.

The property has been in use as a holiday home since 2018 and bookings can still be made online up until December 23.

The Aberdeen Spital flat listing on Airbnb. Image: Airbnb

Under new legislation, Mr McPetrie had to apply to the council for a licence to keep running the business.

Council planners refused the change as they claimed having 12 people in the building would be too many – with worries about excess noise.

They believed guests partying all night and through to the early hours would upset those living nearby.

What did neighbours say?

An objection had been lodged by the council’s waste team as they believed there wasn’t enough bins for the large number of guests expected.

The official process meant neighbours got to have their say on the plans too.

And Old Aberdeen Community Council raised concerns.

It was worried that the vast amount of visitors could cause potential parking pressures in the area.

The Airbnb property on The Spital. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The group was also concerned about “community erosion” of the Spital, given the increasing conversion of residential flats to holiday lets.

But, the objections didn’t stop there.

Neighbour Richard Harwood said potential noise and anti-social activities would harm residents and “undermine their sense of security and belonging to their neighbourhood”.

He added: “There are already numerous HMOs and student flats in the vicinity of 57 Spital.

“The introduction of this short-term let with up to 12 transient tenants would further erode the amenity of the area.

“Short term tenants who are not invested in the neighbourhood are likely to have a negative impact on the character of Old Aberdeen Conservation area.”

While Dr Bill Harrison claimed the house was “far too small” for 12 people.

Why was the Aberdeen Spital Airbnb refused?

The application recently went before Aberdeen City Council’s local review body in a bid to overturn the refusal.

But, councillors believed the right decision had been made.

The Spital in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They were worried about striking a balance between the number of guests versus the surrounding permanent residents.

Following a brief discussion they unanimously agreed to support planners and uphold the refusal.

