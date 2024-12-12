Firefighters called to three-vehicle A90 crash west of Stonehaven

Firefighters are in attendance on the A90 following a three-vehicle crash near Drumlithie.

The incident happened on the northbound lane of the Stonehaven to Dundee road shortly after 6.30pm this evening.

Three appliances and a heavy rescue unit are making their way to the scene.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

Emergency services called to A90 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 6.42pm.

Crews from Stonehaven and Laurencekirk have been tasked to the incident.

The A90 northbound is currently blocked as crews work at the scene.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

