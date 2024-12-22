‘Miracle’ foal brings Christmas joy after beating the odds to survive and thrive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Miracle’ foal brings Christmas joy after beating the odds to survive and thrive

A video of Miracle the donkey being born at Crazy Croft Rescue near Peterhead went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

By Jamie Sinclair
Miracle was recently a special guest at Simpsons Garden Centre in Mintlaw, where he posed for pictures with customers including Alex (L) and Adam (R) from Ellon. Image: DC Thomson
When pregnant Bonnie first arrived at Crazy Croft Rescue near Peterhead, she was given no chance of survival or successfully giving birth.

The donkey was very thin and in poor health, leading vets to recommend that she be put to sleep.

But against all odds, Bonnie gave birth to a foal named Miracle, proving everyone wrong.

And the resilient duo became viral TikTok stars, with a video of the moment Miracle was born being viewed hundreds of thousands of time. 

Sadly, Bonnie has since died but her offspring Miracle – also known as Squirt – is still going strong at three-months-old.

Bonnie and Miracle shortly after birth. Image: Crazy Croft Pony Rescue

Christmas ‘Miracle’ makes garden centre appearance

Miracle was recently a special guest at Simpsons Garden Centre in Mintlaw – so The Press and Journal popped along to visit the special foal in person.

In his Santa costume, Miracle proved a huge hit with staff and customers.

Posing for photographs in Simpsons’ grotto, the youngster got some snaps alongside Santa and one of his elves.

Despite being his first time away from the farm, Miracle was extremely well-behaved, eyeing up a tasty-looking Christmas tree in the grotto.

He made the journey in the horse trailer, which was another first for the young foal.

Miracle alongside Santa and an elf. Image: DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Simpsons Garden Centre said: “It was such a special moment for all of us, Miracle’s visit was a lovely surprise for our customers.

“Seeing him so calm and comfortable on his first outing, especially after losing his mum just two days ago, was truly heart-warming.

“At only 12-weeks-old, and being taken care of so well, he lifted our spirits and brought smiles to everyone’s faces.”

Miracle was star of the show at Simpson’s. Image: DC Thomson

Miracle donkey has come a long way

Louise Thomas, who runs Crazy Croft, expressed her pride at how far Miracle has come.

“Hasn’t he done flaming well? I thought he would do a runner with that elf!” she said.

“He was absolutely brilliant, nothing phased him.”

It has been a challenging week for everyone at Crazy Croft following Bonnie’s passing.

She had been battling laminitis, a painful condition that affects the feet of horses, ponies, and donkeys.

Bonnie sadly passed away this week. Image: Crazy Croft Pony Rescue.

Louise said: “It’s been horrendous. We’re all feeling it and so is Squirt. He had been beside himself the past few days.

“I think today has done him the world of good though, despite being a tired boy now.”

Louise and the crew at Crazy Croft welcomed a new pregnant donkey to the farm this week.

“She was very poorly when she first came in,” Louise added. “But she’s on her way now. We’ve also had several horses arrive over the last couple of months.

“It’s going to be a challenge as vet bills are very expensive and it takes a lot of effort. We haven’t had time off in years, but I would rather be saving animals.”

To donate to Crazy Croft Rescue, click here.

 

