5 flood alerts issued across Highlands, Moray and west coast

Five flood alerts have been issued across the Highlands, Moray and the west coast.

Heavy rain is set to hit the north of Scotland between 6pm on Sunday and noon on Tuesday.

The Met Office has already issued a weather warning for heavy rain.

It says 70-100mm of rain is likely to fall widely during this period, with more than 150 mm on some exposed hills and mountains.

Now, environment watchdog Sepa has issued five alerts warning of potential flooding.

Flood alerts as heavy rain to hit north of Scotland

The flood alerts are in place in the following areas:

Caithness and Sutherland

Easter Ross and Great Glen

Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside

Skye and Lochaber

Wester Ross

According to Sepa, a period of heavy and persistent rain is expected from Sunday evening through to Tuesday morning, with localised flood impacts from rivers and surface water likely across the regions.

There is a risk of flooding to low-lying land, roads and individual properties with difficult driving conditions and localised disruption to travel.

Meanwhile, localised flooding impacts may also occur in areas of Argyll and north Tayside.

Advice and information is available on Sepa’s website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

According to the Met Office, the weather warning will negatively impact travel conditions.

Spray and flooding on roads are expected to make journey times longer.

Bus and train services will also probably be affected by delays.

Meanwhile, the weather agency said flooding can affect homes and businesses.

Interruption to power supplies and other services may also occur.