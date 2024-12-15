5 flood alerts issued across Highlands, Moray and west coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

5 flood alerts issued across Highlands, Moray and west coast

A period of heavy and persistent rain is expected to hit the region.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Cars driving through flooding on Diriebught road.
Inverness is among the areas that could experience flooding. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson

Five flood alerts have been issued across the Highlands, Moray and the west coast.

Heavy rain is set to hit the north of Scotland between 6pm on Sunday and noon on Tuesday.

The Met Office has already issued a weather warning for heavy rain.

It says 70-100mm of rain is likely to fall widely during this period, with more than 150 mm on some exposed hills and mountains.

Now, environment watchdog Sepa has issued five alerts warning of potential flooding.

Flood alerts as heavy rain to hit north of Scotland

The flood alerts are in place in the following areas:
  • Caithness and Sutherland
  • Easter Ross and Great Glen
  • Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside
  • Skye and Lochaber
  • Wester Ross
Flood alerts map
Maps showing the areas covered by the flood alerts. Image: SEPA

According to Sepa, a period of heavy and persistent rain is expected from Sunday evening through to Tuesday morning, with localised flood impacts from rivers and surface water likely across the regions.

There is a risk of flooding to low-lying land, roads and individual properties with difficult driving conditions and localised disruption to travel.

Meanwhile, localised flooding impacts may also occur in areas of Argyll and north Tayside.

Advice and information is available on Sepa’s website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

According to the Met Office, the weather warning will negatively impact travel conditions.

yellow warning
The weather warning. Image: Met Office

Spray and flooding on roads are expected to make journey times longer.

Bus and train services will also probably be affected by delays.

Meanwhile, the weather agency said flooding can affect homes and businesses.

Interruption to power supplies and other services may also occur.

