Ding Dons Merrily on High: The Aberdeen fans having a Dandy Christmas in Tenerife

Tenerife may be a few degrees warmer than Pittodrie at this time of year but that won’t stop Dons supporters in Spain following festive traditions and their team this Christmas.

Zizzi’s Bar is home to the Tenerife Dons, one of Aberdeen FC’s most well-known supporters clubs.

Sun-chasing fans gather at the Los Cristianos bar on matchdays to ensure they get their Dons fix.

The festive fixtures are some of the most popular of the year for the Tenerife Dons.

Many Aberdonians make their way over to spend Christmas in the Canary Islands.

At Zizzi’s, you will find founding Tenerife Dons member Martyn Mackie, the rest of the committee, and bar owner Willie Bruce.

Martyn said: “The festive period is one of our busiest times of the year, with plenty of Dons fans looking to escape the cold.

“The kids are off on holiday, and then there are older people as well looking for a bit of winter sun.

“Boxing Day and New Year’s fixtures are massive for us.”

Zizzi’s is the spot abroad for Aberdeen fans in Tenerife

Neil McCracken, a retired offshore worker and Dons fan, spends most of the winter in Tenerife.

Originally from Lossiemouth, Tenerife has become a home away from home for the 55-year-old.

Neil said: “I’ve been coming over to Tenerife and Zizzi’s for almost 40 years. I retired four years ago, so now I come out for three months in the winter.

“The weather is brilliant but even when it’s not it means it’s a day spent at Zizzi’s or another pub.”

“Zizzi’s is top quality and the owner Willie is as mad as a box of frogs! I have to say though the guy is brilliant, if you ever try to give him a tip he usually says to put it in the collection for the community fund.

Tenerife Dons showing up despite dip in form

“I’ll sit and talk all day to Martyn Mackie, Tommy Smith, and Gary Salmon, who are the heart and soul of the Tenerife Dons. They’re all about creating a sense of community over there, and I think they’re a real positive for Dons fans everywhere.”

Despite a recent dip in form, it has been an incredible first half of the season for the club.

Neil says that the good feeling has spread to the Canary Islands.

“To be honest even when we weren’t doing so well, we at least had the sun to cheer us up” Neil said. “The results have made it just that sweeter.”

“Matchdays are brilliant, the beer is cheap, the atmosphere is great, and there’s plenty of people to have a good laugh with.”

Aberdeen travel to Rugby Park to play Kilmarnock on Boxing Day.