Moray

Moray Council talks HALTED as leader breaks down in tears during apology over library closures confusion

The meeting was suspended by the interim chief executive as leader Kathleen Robertson wiped tears from her eyes.

By David Mackay
Kathleen Robertson smiling at camera.
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson promised changes had been made following the confusion. Image: DC Thomson

Moray Council talks had to be suspended after leader Kathleen Robertson broke down in tears during an apology following chaos surrounding proposed library closures.

The Conservative councillor was handed tissues to wipe away tears as she said sorry if “trust had been eroded” in her leadership.

After a short pause, interim chief executive John Mundell stepped in to suspend the meeting to allow her to regain her composure before it resumed roughly a minute later.

The suspension came just moments after Mrs Robertson confirmed herself and depute leader Donald Gatt had signed up to refresher training on the code of conduct.

Why was Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson apologising?

The apology came during a special Moray Council meeting demanded by the SNP group after a press release was issued by the central office of the Scottish Conservatives stating controversial library closures “would no longer be taken forward”.

Campaigners have been fighting to save facilities in Lossiemouth, Burghead, Cullen, Dufftown, Fochabers, Keith and Tomintoul.

However, that e-mail was retracted within hours with a replacement one issued removing mention of that.

The change was necessary due to council officers tabling the proposals themselves and the Conservatives not having the votes in the chambers themselves to reject them outright.

Santa holding signs protesting library closures.
Santa was outside today’s meeting to continue the fight to save libraries. Image: Jasperimage

Accusations later emerged that neither Mrs Robertson or Mr Gatt had seen the initial press release prior to it being sent.

During today’s meeting Mrs Robertson confirmed the fallout had been taken up internally with the Conservative party, but declined to go into details describing it as an “internal matter”.

She said: “We all recognise mistakes happen, I want to reiterate that once we recognised the party’s mistake we reacted to remedy the situation, including with a sincere apology to the public, written apology to staff and to elected members.

“I can guarantee that Councillor Gatt, myself and the wider Conservative party have learned lessons from this and have proactively taken steps to ensure it does not happen again.

“We totally understand the distress caused by this, and for this we are terribly sorry.”

How confusion over library closures unfolded

  • December 9, 2pm: A press release is issued by a PR officer from the central media team of the Scottish Conservatives. The release, which states it is “from the office of Moray Conservatives”, states library closures “would no longer be taken forward” following “overwhelming opposition”. It includes quotes from Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson, depute leader Donald Gatt and Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross.
  • December 9, 5.02pm: A further e-mail is issued by the Scottish Conservatives seeking an “urgent retraction”. It adds: “A new release will be issued in due course.”
  • December 9, 5.07pm: A third e-mail is received removing mention that the library closures “won’t be taken forward”. Instead the quote from Kathleen Robertson reads: “The Moray Conservative administration confirm we cannot support those recommendations.”
  • December 10, 12.53pm: Campaigners fighting to save Moray libraries call out the confusion for giving them “false hope” their facilities had been saved.
  • December 10, 6.29pm: Kathleen Robertson issues press release on behalf of herself and Donald Gatt “sincerely apologising for the mixed messages”. She adds: “A draft release around our thoughts was issued in error and as soon as we realised the mistake we retracted and re-issued the correct messaging. The council had no involvement in any of this messaging and was entirely an error from the Conservatives.”
  • December 11, 2.20pm: SNP group leader Scott Lawrence confirms he has asked for a special meeting of Moray Council to discuss confusion.

‘Library closure confusion has damaged reputation of Moray Council’

While the library closure proposals themselves will be discussed early next year, SNP group leader Scott Lawrence felt it was important for the council to discuss how they had been handled.

The Forres councillor explained the mixed messaging had “disrespected” the public and council staff involved in the process.

Scott Lawrence on Forres High Street.
SNP group leader Scott Lawrence argued library staff had been disrespected. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “What was deeply concerning about the whole issue was any press release could be issued with quotes from the leader, depute leader without any prior sight of the administration group and this council.

“It is important that the stated position of the council reflects the majority of elected members, not by the Conservative party attempting to play party politics poorly.

“Their press release has damaged the reputation of this administration and this council.”

‘This is the season of goodwill’

In response, Moray Council councillors reacted with a mixture of anger about why the meeting had been called in the first place while some also praised the “collaborative spirit” of Mrs Robertson before the library closures apology.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross said: “Clearly mistakes were made. We all make mistakes.

“My experience is that the council leader has worked tirelessly to make this a more collegiate and inclusive council. This is party politics at its very worst.”

Draek Van Der Horn in yellow jacket and green beanie hat.
Forres councillor Draek Van Der Horn said it was important to search for forgiveness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin South councillor John Divers said: “I’ve been in six councils with nine different administrations.

“This administration and the previous SNP one have been the best two at working collaboratively in 26 years.”

Forres councillor Draek Van Der Horn said: “We talk about mistakes we make, I think it’s all incumbent on us to search for forgiveness within us for those mistakes.”

Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe said: “There were mistakes made, but not by the council leader or depute leader. They’ve done their best to address it.

“This is the season of goodwill, it’s time to put a close on this and move forward.”

