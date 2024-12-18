Customers ‘delighted’ Chicken Cottage in Oban is finally open

Oban’s eagerly awaited Chicken Cottage has officially opened its doors.

Among the first customers today were a group of excited teenagers, including one young boy who had been “desperate” for the shop to open.

Early signs suggest the new eatery is set to become a local favourite.

With the shopfront ready for months, the delay was simply a matter of waiting for the necessary permissions and staff to get everything in place.

Owners Usman Rafique and Iqbal Mohammed say they hope it will be a great new addition to the West Highland town.

On the menu is chicken, of course, and burgers with lots of side dishes such as chips, onion rings and sauces.

Customers can choose from a boneless selection or burger if they don’t like drumsticks.

The first orders were for burgers and meal deals.

‘We’re delighted Chicken Cottage is open’

One mum said: “My son has been waiting forever for Chicken Cottage to open, so we are delighted the day is finally here.”

Chicken Cottage is located next to Subway, just down the street from Aulay’s Bar on Aird’s Crescent.

One man who was sent in by his wife was amazed at the large selection on the menu, and in the end ordered from the Chicken Cottage app.

Mr Rafique said he was “delighted” to finally be open.

“It is great the day has finally arrived, and for customers to finally be getting to taste the Chicken Cottage menu,” he said.

“We look forward to serving customers, and they can have their food delivered if they order on the Chicken Cottage app.”

He added that they will be offering seasonal and special deals to customers, as well as lunchtime specials.

“We are also going to have a loyalty scheme for customers, so we hope that people will love what we do and come back for more,” he said.

Chicken Cottage has more than 50 outlets across the UK, and describes itself as a “halal brand”, meaning the meat has been slaughtered in a way adhering to the strict Shariah method.

