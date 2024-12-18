Customers ‘delighted’ Chicken Cottage in Oban is finally open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Customers ‘delighted’ Chicken Cottage in Oban is finally open

The owners say it should be a great new addition to the town.

By Louise Glen
Chicken Cottage in Oban is finally open
Chicken Cottage in Oban has opened for business. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Oban’s eagerly awaited Chicken Cottage has officially opened its doors.

Among the first customers today were a group of excited teenagers, including one young boy who had been “desperate” for the shop to open.

Early signs suggest the new eatery is set to become a local favourite.

With the shopfront ready for months, the delay was simply a matter of waiting for the necessary permissions and staff to get everything in place.

The food is all halal. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Owners Usman Rafique and Iqbal Mohammed say they hope it will be a great new addition to the West Highland town.

On the menu is chicken, of course, and burgers with lots of side dishes such as chips, onion rings and sauces.

Customers can choose from a boneless selection or burger if they don’t like drumsticks.

The first orders were for burgers and meal deals.

Teenagers on the way home from school were delighted to be among the first customers. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson. and vegetarian dishes.

‘We’re delighted Chicken Cottage is open’

One mum said: “My son has been waiting forever for Chicken Cottage to open, so we are delighted the day is finally here.”

Chicken Cottage is located next to Subway, just down the street from Aulay’s Bar on Aird’s Crescent.

One man who was sent in by his wife was amazed at the large selection on the menu, and in the end ordered from the Chicken Cottage app.

Mr Rafique said he was “delighted” to finally be open.

“It is great the day has finally arrived, and for customers to finally be getting to taste the Chicken Cottage menu,” he said.

The boxes and sharing menu. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“We look forward to serving customers, and they can have their food delivered if they order on the Chicken Cottage app.”

He added that they will be offering seasonal and special deals to customers, as well as lunchtime specials.

“We are also going to have a loyalty scheme for customers, so we hope that people will love what we do and come back for more,” he said.

Chicken Cottage has more than 50 outlets across the UK, and describes itself as a “halal brand”, meaning the meat has been slaughtered in a way adhering to the strict Shariah method.

