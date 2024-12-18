WATCH: Footage captured of mysterious fireball above Peterhead

A flaming fireball streaking across the skies over Peterhead has left residents scratching their head as to what it could be.

The mysterious object was captured on video by a resident in the Bergen area of the town near Asda at around 10.42pm on Tuesday, December 17.

From a back garden security camera, you are able to see a fiery ball in the dark night sky.

The spinning clothes line suggests it was windy at the time, as the bright orange burning object streaked across the image.

The video was uploaded by Peterhead Live, with people in the comments speculating about what it could have been.

Plausible suggestions including a lantern or a flare, with some discounting it being a meteor since it was moving too slow.

Last month, a similar phenomenon was spotted over Ellon.

Residents noticed a “fireball” or “fire in the sky” at the time and the person who captured the video heard a “loud bang”.