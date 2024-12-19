Free buses for Hogmanay: Routes announced ahead of New Year celebrations

Aberdeen City Council has announced free night buses across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to celebrate Hogmanay.

First Bus will operate 10 routes on New Year’s Eve, running from midnight until around 3am, on January 1, ensuring safe travel for revellers throughout the night.

This service is in addition to the weekend night buses that have been running since Saturday, November 16, and will continue until Sunday, January 5.

The Hogmanay night bus services are being funded through revenue generated from bus lane enforcement.

What services are available?

The services available on Hogmanay are:

N1, city centre – Dubford/Ashwood/Danestone, via King Street

N61, city centre – Ellon via Balmedie and Newburgh

N17, city centre – Bucksburn/Dyce, via Great Northern Road

N9, city centre – Inverurie, via Blackburn and Kintore, via Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI)

N12, Torry – Northfield/Northfield – Torry, via city centre and Rosemount

N23, city centre – Kingswells, via Summerhill and Sheddocksley

N6, city centre – Westhill, via Queens Road

N201, city centre – Banchory, via Cults and Peterculter, via North Deeside Road

N18, city centre – Kincorth/Cove

N7, Garthdee – Stonehaven/Stonehaven – Garthdee, via city centre, Portlethen and Newtonhill

Council announce Hogmanay buses for Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “The existing weekend night bus services have proved popular. I am delighted the Council has now been able to add free night buses on Hogmanay.

“So far thousands of people have used the free weekend night buses to travel to their homes in the city or Aberdeenshire.

“I hope as many people as possible take advantage of this free and safe transport home both for going out on Hogmanay and at weekends.”

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Christian Allard said: “More and more people are out enjoying the cafes, restaurants, and pubs in the city centre during the festive period and Hogmanay is always one of the busiest nights of the year.

“The Aberdeen City Council funding will help to support businesses by giving people another transport option for getting home safely on Hogmanay.”