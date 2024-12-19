Free buses for Hogmanay: Routes announced ahead of New Year celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Free buses for Hogmanay: Routes announced ahead of New Year celebrations

Ten services across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are being funded by bus lane enforcement revenue.

By Jamie Sinclair
Buses are to run through the night. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council has announced free night buses across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to celebrate Hogmanay.

First Bus will operate 10 routes on New Year’s Eve, running from midnight until around 3am, on January 1, ensuring safe travel for revellers throughout the night.

This service is in addition to the weekend night buses that have been running since Saturday, November 16, and will continue until Sunday, January 5.

The Hogmanay night bus services are being funded through revenue generated from bus lane enforcement.

What services are available?

The services available on Hogmanay are:

  • N1, city centre – Dubford/Ashwood/Danestone, via King Street
  • N61, city centre – Ellon via Balmedie and Newburgh
  • N17, city centre – Bucksburn/Dyce, via Great Northern Road
  • N9, city centre – Inverurie, via Blackburn and Kintore, via Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI)
  • N12, Torry – Northfield/Northfield – Torry, via city centre and Rosemount
  • N23, city centre – Kingswells, via Summerhill and Sheddocksley
  • N6, city centre – Westhill, via Queens Road
  • N201, city centre – Banchory, via Cults and Peterculter, via North Deeside Road
  • N18, city centre – Kincorth/Cove
  • N7, Garthdee – Stonehaven/Stonehaven – Garthdee, via city centre, Portlethen and Newtonhill

Council announce Hogmanay buses for Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “The existing weekend night bus services have proved popular. I am delighted the Council has now been able to add free night buses on Hogmanay.

“So far thousands of people have used the free weekend night buses to travel to their homes in the city or Aberdeenshire.

“I hope as many people as possible take advantage of this free and safe transport home both for going out on Hogmanay and at weekends.”

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Christian Allard said: “More and more people are out enjoying the cafes, restaurants, and pubs in the city centre during the festive period and Hogmanay is always one of the busiest nights of the year.

“The Aberdeen City Council funding will help to support businesses by giving people another transport option for getting home safely on Hogmanay.”

Conversation