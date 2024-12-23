Fully booked: Westhill personal trainer’s post-natal gym class goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fully booked: Westhill personal trainer’s post-natal gym class goes viral

New dad James Connolly has tailored his services to help new mums regain their confidence.

By Graham Fleming
James was inspired by the birth of his nine-year-old son Blake.
James was inspired by the birth of his nine-year-old son Blake.

As dad to a nine-month old baby, personal trainer James Connelly knows how hard it can be for new parents to find time for themselves.

That’s why he’s adapted his PT offerings at Westhill Gym, Colosseum, to ensure mums and dads can get the chance to work out.

The 23-year-old’s new post-natal gym class aims to get new mums “back to feeling themselves again”.

Launched around four months ago, weekly sessions are already fully booked.

Mr Connelly started posting clips of the classes onto his TikTok page, with the most recent hitting more than 37,000 views.

The post has seen over 37,000 views. Image: James Connelly via TikTok

Speaking to The Press and Journal, James said he was inspired to start the class after some of his clients dropped out due to childcare responsibilities.

Westhill post-natal class has ‘taken off’

“It became a recurring issue that my clients couldn’t get along to classes because of childcare,” he said.

“Personal trainer sessions are up to an hour and some parents just don’t have that luxury sometimes.

“So we had the great thought of getting the kids along with their mums, and to get them involved too.

“Since then, it has taken off.”

The class is popular with Westhill mums. Image: James Connelly via TikTok

James has had “great feedback” from mums who take part already.

He added: “Clients have been saying to me that they are just so chuffed to be in a safe environment where their kids can come along.

“It doesn’t matter if they are screaming, or they need a feed or a change – it’s super flexible that way.

“It’s just great to see them back working out and back to their normal selves. They all seem to love it.”

New dad James understands how hectic parenting can be

James, along with partner Megan, welcomed baby Blake into the family nine months ago.

He said that Megan, also a fitness enthusiast, was hit with the same problems of finding time to go to the gym.

He continued: “We have got a nine-month old now and my girlfriend had been to all of the baby classes in Aberdeen, but we were hit with that same issue of not having enough time.

“Finding childcare to get back into the gym can be difficult for people, and some are even nervous to start back in the gym after having their baby.

Personal trainer James Connelly loves helping people to discover their inner strength. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Personal trainer James Connelly operates the class from Colosseum, Westhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We are quite flexible. We try to merge the classes when we can to get enough numbers and keep it busy.”

James goes viral with post-natal gym class TikTok

James’s post has been his most successful yet, having amassed over 37,000 views in just over two days.

The post also had more than 2,000 likes.

James’s latest video has gone viral. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The viral video can be watched here on James’s TikTok profile.

Would you use a post-natal gym class? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation