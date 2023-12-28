Westhill PT James is on a mission to build people’s confidence at the gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westhill PT James is on a mission to build people’s confidence at the gym

Personal trainer James Connelly loves nothing more than seeing people improve their physical and mental health by working out at the gym.

By Rosemary Lowne
Personal trainer James Connelly loves helping people to discover their inner strength. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Personal trainer James Connelly loves helping people to discover their inner strength. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Going to the gym can be an intimidating experience but not if James Connelly has anything to do with it.

Tall, chatty and brimming with infectious energy, the 22-year-old personal trainer from Aberdeen is on a mission to help first-time gym goers improve their confidence as well as their physical and mental health through working out.

“People who have not been enjoying the gym come to me, they’re maybe shaking with nerves during their first session,” says James.

“But after a few weeks they gain confidence and they start to see results which is ace.

“That’s definitely the bit I like the most, people seeing a happy and positive change in themselves.”

James Connelly lifting weights
James Connelly is on a mission to help people discover the mental and physical benefits of exercise. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The power of sport

It was as a young boy that James discovered the positive impact that sport can have on your health.

“I’ve played football since I was very young,” says James.

“My mum put me into football because I had serious asthma and it really helped.

“So I fell in love with football and I’ve played it ever since.

“I went on to play for Montrose FC and that’s when I was introduced to the gym which I loved.”

After leaving school at the age of 17, James initially started an apprenticeship before realising that sport was his true passion in life.

“I started a car mechanic apprentice with Arnold Clark but it wasn’t for me so I looked at universities and colleges,” says James.

“I managed to find a sports course at Dundee & Angus College and I just went for it as I wanted to get my life on track and do something that I love.”

James Connelly with the ropes at the Colloseum gym in Westhill
James loves showing people the ropes at Colosseum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Exercise can change your life

After two years at college, James moved to Aberdeen where he achieved a Bachelor’s degree in sport science from Robert Gordon University.

“While I was at university I worked at Bannatyne Health Club and I loved it,” says James.

“That experience inspired me to take a leap of faith and I went fully self-employed as a personal trainer at PureGym in Rubislaw.”

With his client list growing, James moved to Colosseum, a fitness gym based in Westhill, where he puts people of all ages and abilities through their paces.

James Connelly coaching someone lifting a large weight on his shoulders
James, pictured at the back, enjoys coaching people at the gym.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I love being a personal trainer and I love all my clients,” says James.

“I’ve got a big range of clients from a gentleman who is 72 to a younger guy who is 16, it’s great to have such a mix of clients.

“With my personal training sessions I try to be enthusiastic and make it fun for people as if it’s repetitive it can be boring.

“I’ve got people who come to me just for the mental health benefits.

“They see it as an hour where they can chat to someone and switch off while exercising.

“All my clients say they feel a lot better in themselves whether that’s physically or mentally which is always nice to hear.”

James Connelly smiling holding weights in each hand inside westhill gym Colosseum
James brings energy and passion to his role as a PT.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

New Year New You

With the New Year just around the corner, James is encouraging people to consider investing in their health.

“I would say that if you’re looking to invest in yourself and become a lot more confident and a better version of yourself then I would 100% recommend getting a personal trainer,” says James.

“Even if it’s not with me and you have someone else you trust I would 100% go for it.

“Especially if you’ve got such a busy life with kids and a stressful job, it’s good to take two or three hours a week for yourself.

“It’s good for you and takes your mind off of things”

Personal trainer james sitting on equipment in Westhill's Colosseum gym
Semi-professional footballer James Connelly has a passion for helping others to discover the benefits of the gym. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As well as supporting people who are first-time gym goers, James, who plays football semi-professionally with Huntly F.C, also helps fellow footballers with their fitness too.

And when James isn’t working at the gym, he can usually still be found at the gym or spending time with his girlfriend Megan.

“If I’m not working I’ll be in the gym or training for football so it’s busy but I do love it,” says James.

“I also enjoy spending time with my girlfriend Megan.

“We’ve got a wee one on the way at the end of March so we’re busy preparing for that.”

With his little one on the way, James says life is great.

“It’s really exciting, I’m really looking forward to it,” says James.

“Having our wee one will give me a bigger drive to succeed in the business.”

James inside Colosseum gym in Westhill
James says you never regret a workout. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

For more information on James, check out his Instagram page @j.connellypt

Conversation