With temperatures of up to 14C, could this be the hottest ever Christmas in the north-east?

This Christmas could be a record-breaker as temperatures are set to soar to 14C in the north-east.

There will be no signs of a White Christmas in 2024, according to the Met Office.

The unusually mild prediction is just 1.1C off the current Scottish record of 15.1C, shared between Dyce in 2011 and Urquhart, Ross and Cromarty in 2016.

Meanwhile, Christmas Eve could be set to top all recorded temperatures.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 15C in the north-east tomorrow.

The record high for Christmas Eve in Scotland is shared between Gordon Castle in Banff and Craibstone which both recorded 15.6C in 1931 – over 100 years ago.

Christmas season temperatures could ‘potentially break records’

A Met Office forecaster told The Press and Journal: “Christmas Eve temperatures are expected to be the mildest of the week, and closest to potentially breaking records.

“We could see 14C, possibly 15C, with the mild air and the foehn effect in action.

“Christmas day will likely be a little less mild, with 13C, possibly 14C, as the high in your region.

“The overnight temps will also be mild, with 10C or 11C possible overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.”

Meanwhile, rainy spells are set to return around New Year, with early January chills following.

The Met Office added: “Along with the mild temperatures there will be some rain about in the north-west of Scotland, though the eastern area has a better chance of remaining dry.”

‘No signs of a white Christmas’

BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood also said on BBC Breakfast this morning: “For the time of year, it’s going to be very mild and potentially it could be one of the warmest Christmas Eves on record.

“It’s not what you expect, is it! Christmas Day won’t be quite as warm but it will still be warm for the time of year and it will be fairly cloudy.

“So no signs of a white Christmas.”

STV weather presenter Sean Batty added: “It looks like 15C in north-eastern Scotland on Christmas Day.”