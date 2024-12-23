Revealed: Aberdeen coach firms pushed for EARLIER rollout of city centre bus gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Aberdeen coach firms pushed for EARLIER rollout of city centre bus gates

Emails between the companies and council chiefs reveal that the city's traffic nightmare could have begun months earlier - but local authority executives wanted it to be a "really good news story".

The Aberdeen bus gates rollout date was a topic of some discussion
The Aberdeen bus gates rollout date was a topic of some discussion among council chiefs and coach firms. Image shows representatives from First and Stagecoach with council co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard, and Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop. Image: First Bus
By Ben Hendry & Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco

Aberdeen’s controversial city centre traffic bans would have been rolled out months earlier – if bus companies had their way.

Emails between the council’s head of planning, David Dunne, and representatives from First and Stagecoach offer a fresh insight into the wrangling going on behind the scenes as the road changes loomed.

Obtained using Freedom of Information legislation, they show how operators wanted to ban motorists from the now off-limits Guild Street, Bridge Street and Market Street stretches “as soon as possible”.

A bus on Aberdeen’s Guild Street in 2022. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Only the prospect of chaos due to the South College Street revamp spared Aberdeen drivers from the money-spinning restrictions being put in place months earlier.

And Mr Dunne told the firms he was eager to hold off in the interests of presenting the city centre overhaul as a “really good news story”.

Where does it all begin?

The emails we uncovered date back to February 2023, six months before the bus gates went live.

Mr Dunne begins the chain of correspondence with First and Stagecoach by alluding to previous talks over the rollout date.

At this point in time, he suggested holding off until the South College Street revamp was complete – which was reckoned to be around May.

Work taking place on South College Street affected the Aberdeen bus gates rollout date. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This was spurred on by concerns over “gridlock” should more routes be closed off to motorists while there was already roads upheaval elsewhere.

Mr Dunne worried this would mean there was a “danger of bad PR”.

He added: “I am aware that not implementing impacts on both your services, in terms of time and reliability.

“But given the scope of all the measures we are going to have to implement over the coming months and years, I really feel we need to get the messaging right on this.”

Councillor Miranda Radley visited the roadworks at South College Street with Graham Bias, the site manager from WM Donald. Image: Aberdeen City Council

In a statement which has not aged well, amid the devastating impact on businesses and millions in fines being dished out, the council chief was hopeful the bus gates would receive a warm welcome.

In the email, sent at 8.24pm, he added: “This should be a really good news story around prioritising public transport, better access to the train and bus stations, Union Square etc.

“But I fear if we end up with gridlock because South College Street is still closed it will make all the other measures more difficult to implement.”

Did residents react with joy when shown this map of how to avoid a city centre bus gate fine? Image: Aberdeen City Council

Email reveals government was also keen to see bus gates rolled out

A few days later First responded, seeking talks in more detail as they thought the rollout might have been in April 2023 rather than May.

First said the matter would be addressed at a meeting later that day, on February 20.

The email chain then goes cold for a week.

Bridge Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

On February 27 Mr Dunne seemed to be working late again, with an email sent at 6.20pm.

And it indicates that the Scottish Government had also been keen to see the bus gates put in place sooner than they were.

This message to Transport Scotland hints at some unrest over when drivers would be restricted from Guild Street, Market Street and Bridge Street.

He writes: “I am conscious that your team have raised some concerns in relation to the implementation date for the city centre bus priority measures.

“I believe that your team were concerned that the delay … showed a lack of commitment to these changes.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to alleviate any concerns.”

We recently covered concerns that Mr Dunne worked “hand in glove” with bus firms over the Aberdeen bus gates rollout. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

‘The narrative around Aberdeen bus gates rollout must be positive’

Mr Dunne stresses that the South College Street project funded by Transport Scotland is “linked” to the bus scheme – though adjusts its expected completion date to “May/June” in this email.

And again, he tries to hammer home the chances of a public outcry if the changes were put in place before that road is fully open.

He writes: “The narrative about these changes should and must be a positive one.

“I am aware that delaying the implementation … impacts on their [First and Stagecoach] services.

“But they have agreed that limiting any unforeseen impacts and ensuring positive messaging are more important.”

Stagecoach night buses recently returned for the festive season. Image: Stagecoach

What changed bus firms’ minds about rollout date?

First were quick to follow this up, with an email to Mr Dunne and Transport Scotland the following morning shortly after 9am.

It states: “At the end of last year I was concerned at the way these changes were portrayed in the media, and the huge backlash received by various stakeholders.

“Having discussed these concerns with David we agreed that more effort would be needed to achieve buy-in.

“One solution suggested was to delay the introduction of the measures to fall in line with South College Street alongside a package of measures to improve city centre accessibility with effective stakeholder comms.”

A bus on Aberdeen’s restricted Market Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The email continues: “As you would expect, I’d like the bus priority and passenger improvement measures to be installed as soon as possible.

“However … we need to win hearts and minds in addition to installing hard infrastructure.”

Efforts to weave ‘good news story’ intensify as rollout nears

The next email from First comes in June, at a time when the final preparations for the city centre road changes were being made.

The sender of the message, whose name has been redacted, speaks of the need for a positive public perception.

The First Bus depot on King Street.
The First Bus depot on King Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They talk about needing to “build buy-in” before the measures are launched.

This email adds: “If we don’t, the media will fill the void with plenty of material from the pro-car lobby by the time the road opens.”

The Press and Journal asked if traders worried about their future were considered to be the “pro car lobby”, but First did not respond to this part of our request.

How did it all pan out?

By August, the changes were all set. The bus gates went live on the 21st, though a grace period meant fines were not imposed until November.

There just remained the question of how this much-discussed “good news” would be presented.

A headline in October. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

A later exchange details efforts to secure supportive comments from Transport Scotland praising Aberdeen’s new city centre roads layout.

When it emerged that Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop would not be making a statement to welcome the measures, First questioned whether this “passive” approach was “missing a trick”.

That ministerial visit did then take place… in October.

Chief strategic place planning officer David Dunne, left. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Chief strategic place planning officer David Dunne, left. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Exclusive: ‘Damning’ emails show council chief ‘worked hand in glove with Aberdeen bus firms to push through bus gates’

And what has happened since then?

The measures were met with dismay by frazzled business owners already up against it following the pandemic and trying to stay afloat amid the rise of internet shopping.

By December 2023, the reaction wasn’t quite what had been hoped for and PR specialists the Big Partnership were recruited to “better explain the positives of the bus gates”.

The bus gates left motorists confused, out of pocket and (in some cases) vowing not to return to the city. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson.

Do you think the bus gates could have been rolled out more effectively? Let us know in our comments section below

As we entered the summer of 2024, drivers had been stung with £3 million worth of fines and traders told us that shoppers were opting not to even venture into the city centre.

The Press and Journal teamed with local businesses and leaders for a Common Sense Compromise on the measures – which was ultimately voted down in October.

But the debate seems far from over, with threats the battle could escalate beyond just the court of public opinion…

First told us they “recognised the challenges that some businesses are facing” and are “fully committed to working with them”.

A spokeswoman said: “Since bus priority measures were introduced last year, we have seen faster travel times for more than 600,000 monthly journeys, resulting in a more efficient service.”

Conversation