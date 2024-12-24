‘Letter to heaven’ postbox installed at Aberdeenshire crematorium in memory of Adam Lawson

The parents of an Aberdeen man who died in a motorcycle crash were the first to send a “letter to heaven” at a crematorium letterbox today.

Adam Lawson from Bridge of Don lost his life after a crash involving his Honda 900 Fireblade motorbike and a Nissan Qashqai at Charleston in September last year.

In memory of the 22-year-old Paula and Scott Lawson came up with the idea of a postbox being installed.

The location they chose was Baldarroch Crematorium near Crathes, where their son was laid to rest.

And now, families across the north-east will be able to do the same in memory of their loved ones.

Mr Lawson first heard about the letter to heaven postbox when a young girl on TV wanted to write a card to her late grandparents but had nowhere to post it.

The couple approached the crematorium about the idea and kept “pushing and pushing” for it to become a reality.

Rather than a traditional postbox, a cairn with a letterbox on it was decided instead to keep in line with the area’s rural surroundings.

Adam Lawson’s family post letter to heaven

They were told yesterday that it had been installed and Adam‘s mum and dad were the first to use it.

Mrs Lawson said she felt “very privileged” to become the first person to do this, with her husband adding that he felt “really, really privileged”.

Mr Lawson said: “I think it will help a lot of families.”

Postbox will bring ‘comfort’

His wife hopes the box will bring some comfort to people dealing with the heartbreak of losing a loved one.

She said: “It’s just so good to get your feelings and your thoughts down on paper.

“Physically being able to post it as though they’re just sitting beside you.

“Our own grandson often draws Adam a picture, but there was nowhere to send it or post it.”

Baldarroch Crematorium director Brian Smith had never heard of the concept before Adam and Paula Lawson contacted them.

However, the installation officially opened it today.

He said: “We built this cairn in the memory of everybody”

Crematorium manager Brian Petrie added: “It’s here forever more now. It’s built to last.”

Will you use the memorial box to send a letter to a loved one? Let us know in the comments below.