‘Letter to heaven’ postbox installed at Aberdeenshire crematorium in memory of Adam Lawson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Letter to heaven’ postbox installed at Aberdeenshire crematorium in memory of Adam Lawson

The 22-year-old's family were the first to use the new letterbox that is now open for all.

By Chris Cromar
Paula and Scott Lawson.
Paula and Scott Lawson at the new letterbox. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

The parents of an Aberdeen man who died in a motorcycle crash were the first to send a “letter to heaven” at a crematorium letterbox today.

Adam Lawson from Bridge of Don lost his life after a crash involving his Honda 900 Fireblade motorbike and a Nissan Qashqai at Charleston in September last year.

In memory of the 22-year-old Paula and Scott Lawson came up with the idea of a postbox being installed.

The location they chose was Baldarroch Crematorium near Crathes, where their son was laid to rest.

And now, families across the north-east will be able to do the same in memory of their loved ones.

Paula and Scott Lawson with the Baldarroch Crematorium team.

Mr Lawson first heard about the letter to heaven postbox when a young girl on TV wanted to write a card to her late grandparents but had nowhere to post it.

The couple approached the crematorium about the idea and kept “pushing and pushing” for it to become a reality.

Rather than a traditional postbox, a cairn with a letterbox on it was decided instead to keep in line with the area’s rural surroundings.

Scott Lawson, Paula Lawson and Adam Lawson.
Adam with his dad Scott and mum Paula. Image: Paula Lawson.

Adam Lawson’s family post letter to heaven

They were told yesterday that it had been installed and Adam‘s mum and dad were the first to use it.

Mrs Lawson said she felt “very privileged” to become the first person to do this, with her husband adding that he felt “really, really privileged”.

Mr Lawson said: “I think it will help a lot of families.”

Postbox will bring ‘comfort’

His wife hopes the box will bring some comfort to people dealing with the heartbreak of losing a loved one.

She said: “It’s just so good to get your feelings and your thoughts down on paper.

“Physically being able to post it as though they’re just sitting beside you.

“Our own grandson often draws Adam a picture, but there was nowhere to send it or post it.”

Bikers gloves and a balloon tied up to a lamppost.
A pair of bikers’ gloves were left in tribute to keen motorcyclist Adam Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Baldarroch Crematorium director Brian Smith had never heard of the concept before Adam and Paula Lawson contacted them.

However, the installation officially opened it today.

He said: “We built this cairn in the memory of everybody”

Crematorium manager Brian Petrie added: “It’s here forever more now. It’s built to last.”

Will you use the memorial box to send a letter to a loved one? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation