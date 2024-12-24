Controversial sign recently installed at popular Aberdeen Airport drop-off point damaged

A controversial sign at a popular Aberdeen Airport drop-off point has been damaged less than two weeks after it was installed.

The sign, which is located at the entrance of both the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express near the Dyce airport, tells people of the strict no parking, picking up, or dropping off policy in the area and was put up on December 12.

It tells people that the policy is “entry for hotel customers only”, with a warning that those flouting the rules will face a £100 fine, which If unpaid within 28 days will result in an added £70 charge applying.

However, one of the two signs – on the left hand side as customers enter the area – is now flying flat on the ground facedown on the grass, with stones and mud beside it.

It is unclear if this was caused by recent high winds in the north-east, or if vandalism was involved, although the one across the road from it remains intact.

A member of staff at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, which is located at International Gate, told The Press and Journal tonight that they have “absolutely no idea” what happened.

‘Not really getting hoodlums round these parts’

Two airport workers, who were standing by the sign that is damaged, believe it has been like that for a “few days” now.

The man said he does not think it was by a car due to there being “no tyre marks”, while does not think it was vandalised due to “not really getting hoodlums round these parts”.

Sheffield-based Vehicle Control Services Limited is listed as the managing authority for the area, with it being named on the sign, however they did not respond to The Press and Journal’s request for comment when contacted earlier this month.

Controversially, blue badge holders are not exempt from the fines on the road outside the hotels, which has become a popular drop-off point for both members of the public and taxi drivers hoping to avoid a drop-off-charge outside the airport terminal.

Earlier this year, it was announced that taxi drivers would face a 150% drop-off price increase at Aberdeen Airport, while the cost was increased to use the express drop-off zone, resulting in it now costing £5.50 for 15 minutes.

If drivers remain in the drop-off zone for longer than 15 minutes, they will incur a premium charge of £1 per minute, which becomes a flat fee of £50 after 30 minutes.

Both Police Scotland and Vehicle Control Services Limited have been contacted for comment.

