QUIZ: Can you name all 33 Dons to play for Aberdeen during 2024?

It has been quite the year for Aberdeen Football Club – and our quiz will test your knowledge of the players involved.

Barry Robson started 2024 as the man in the dugout before being replaced by Neil Warnock.

Peter Leven steadied the ship after Warnock’s brief spell at the helm before Jimmy Thelin took charge in the summer.

The Dons started the 2024-25 season in stunning fashion but results have dipped in recent weeks.

But, with the year coming to an end, can you name the 33 players who have made at least one competitive appearance for the Dons during 2024?