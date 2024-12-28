Three figure worth of spirits stolen from Inverurie Co-op

A three-figure sum of spirits was stolen from a Co-op store in Inverurie during a break-in during the early hours of this morning.

It happened at around 1am at the chain’s Burghmuir Drive shop in the Aberdeenshire town, which led to it being cordoned off by police.

Usually, the popular store opens at 6am, however, due to the incident, it did not open today until more than six hours later than normal at around 12.30pm.

A worker at the Co-op branch revealed to The Press and Journal that a “bunch of spirits” had been stolen in the raid, which were worth the value of £277.

However, she confirmed that nothing else was stolen and the thieves “couldn’t get to the cigarettes.”

The same Co-op was broken into in July, in which a “small quantity of alcohol” was stolen.

Police inquiries ‘ongoing’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 1.20am on Saturday, December 28, we were called to a report of a housebreaking at business premises in Burghmuir Drive, Inverurie.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing.”