A83 Rest and Be Thankful to be closed due to forecast of heavy rain

Roads operator Bear Scotland is closing the A83 Rest and Be Thankful as a precaution due to the heavy rainfall forecast for Argyll.

The Rest and Be Thankful will be closed from 4pm on Sunday December 29 to allow road users travelling along the A83 “to continue their journey safely”.

The Old Military Road which runs parallel to the Rest and Be Thankful will be used while the A83 route is closed.

Old Military Road to be used while Rest and Be Thankful closed

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, predicting up to 14cms of rain over two days.

Transport Scotland said while the Old Military Road was in use there may be delays to journey times, and motorists should plan ahead.

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “There is some uncertainty over the forecast, with the potential for heavy rainfall in the coming days.

“A decision will therefore be made about returning traffic to the A83 trunk road following a hillside inspection and subject to the forecast improving over the coming days.

“Use of the short local diversion protects road users and maintains traffic flow along the A83 corridor ensuring access to and from Argyll and Bute.”

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “The safety of road users is the priority for Bear Scotland and we closely monitor conditions at the Rest and Be Thankful on a daily basis.

“Heavy rainfall is expected from Monday which will significantly increase saturation levels on the hillside.

“With further rain expected, we have made the decision to utilise the Old Military Road as a proactive safety measure.

“The use of this route maintains access to the A83 corridor for the travelling public, keeping Argyll very much open for business with minimal delays of around 20 minutes.

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland A83 Rest and Be Thankful and X @trafficscotland. Ferry options are also available, check www.western-ferries.co.uk.

