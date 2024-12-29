Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man charged after ‘crossbow’ incident on Aberdeen’s Lang Stracht Officers responded to a report that a man had been seen with a weapon outside the Sure Hotel by Best Western. By Louise Glen December 29 2024, 11:31 am December 29 2024, 11:31 am Share Man charged after ‘crossbow’ incident on Aberdeen’s Lang Stracht Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6659626/man-charged-crossbow-incident-lang-stracht-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment The incident happened on December 27 A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crossbow incident in the Lang Stracht area of Aberdeen. Police were called to the busy road following a disturbance at around 2.20pm on Friday, December 27. Officers responded to a report that a man had been seen with a crossbow outside the Sure Hotel by Best Western. Buses were diverted as police set up a cordon on the A944. Armed police officers were also seen in the area. Police have now confirmed the man will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday. Lang Stracht disturbance: ‘No risk to the public’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Friday, 27 December, 2024, we were called to a report of a 44-year-old man causing a disturbance in the Lang Stracht area of Aberdeen. “Officers attended and he was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “There was no wider risk to the public.” Adding: “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, December 30, 2024.”
