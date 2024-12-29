Man charged after ‘crossbow’ incident on Aberdeen’s Lang Stracht

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crossbow incident in the Lang Stracht area of Aberdeen.

Police were called to the busy road following a disturbance at around 2.20pm on Friday, December 27.

Officers responded to a report that a man had been seen with a crossbow outside the Sure Hotel by Best Western.

Buses were diverted as police set up a cordon on the A944.

Armed police officers were also seen in the area.

Police have now confirmed the man will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Lang Stracht disturbance: ‘No risk to the public’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Friday, 27 December, 2024, we were called to a report of a 44-year-old man causing a disturbance in the Lang Stracht area of Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and he was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“There was no wider risk to the public.”

Adding: “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, December 30, 2024.”