Highland League: Reaction from every game as Warren Cummings hails ‘dogged’ Turriff United

Warren Cummings hailed “dogged” Turriff United after they made it six games unbeaten for the first time in more than seven years.

Turra defeated Keith 1-0 at the Haughs in the Breedon Highland League to make it five wins and a draw from their last six outings.

It’s United longest run without defeat since an eight-game unbeaten run between April and August 2017.

Manager Cummings was pleased to overcome the Maroons and said: “We had to be dogged, in the last 20 minutes we had to deal with a lot of balls into our box.

“Lee Herbert didn’t have many saves to make, but we had a lot of defending to do.

“It was pleasing we were dogged and resilient. At this time of the season with the way the pitches can be that’s what you have to do to get results.

“We’re building momentum and we’re pleased, but we’ll just keep taking it game by game.

“The bad period (one win in 14 games between August and November) where we were struggling to win hasn’t left my mind. We’ve got a bit of making up to do, but we’re turning the corner and I’m pleased with how it’s going at the moment.”

New recruit

With regular goalkeeper Craig Reid absent Keith have secured Rodrigo Vitols on a short-term loan from Aberdeen. The 17-year-old was called into action early on to turn away Callan Gray’s decent strike from 16 yards.

The endeavour from both sides couldn’t be faulted, however, neither team was really able to gain much control of proceedings.

In the 35th minute the Maroons had their best chance of the first period when Michael Ironside volleyed over from 10 yards after Cammy Wilson’s cross from the right broke for him.

Turra responded and Lucas Smith’s looping header from Gray’s right-wing centre was cleared off the line by Ryan Spink.

On 40 minutes United striker Mackenzie Taylor, who was a nuisance throughout, danced away from Spink on the left side of the box, but Vitols saved the low shot which followed.

At the end of the half Ryan Robertson’s slip let Taylor gallop through on goal, however, his effort was straight at Vitols.

Key moments

Early in the second half Turriff’s Kieran Yeats made two vital interventions to deny his old club.

The left-back cleared the danger after goalkeeper Lee Herbert’s fresh air swipe at the ball almost presented Ironside with an open goal.

Then Yeats blocked Wilson’s net-bound shot after Jordan Lynch had done well on the left flank to create an opening.

On 57 minutes Turra took the lead. Herbert’s long ball forward was flicked into Taylor’s path on the right and he did well to cross for McKeown, who found the left corner from 12 yards.

Cummings added: “Mackenzie and Reece have a good partnership. We didn’t have much quality in the final third overall.

“But we produced one moment of quality and that was ultimately the difference.”

After that Keith enjoyed plenty of pressure, but seldom tested Herbert, aside from a Nathan McKeown strike from 15 yards with 20 minutes remaining which the home goalkeeper blocked.

Substitute Arran Smith could have doubled United’s lead on 78 minutes, but he fired wide from fellow sub Timi Fatona’s right-wing cross.

Disappointment for Keith

For Maroons manager Craig Ewen the performance of debutant Vitols was the positive to take from a frustrating 90 minutes in what was only their second outing since November 30.

He said: “I thought Rodrigo was excellent in everything he did and looked like he could be heading for the top of the game.

“He had no chance with the goal, but in everything else he did he looked top class.

“However, we’re disappointed overall. I said at half-time that the first goal would be crucial and that proved to be the case.

“From a defensive point of view it was poor. We huffed and puffed all day and we had five or six half chances in the game.

“We lacked quality in the final third all day whether it was at set pieces or having that bit of guile to unlock the door with our final pass or shot in open play.

“Unfortunately that quality wasn’t there and that’s the difference between getting points and not.”

Rothes 1-4 Nairn County

Nairn County overpowered a youthful Rothes to gain revenge for their 3-2 home defeat in the corresponding fixture at Station Park.

Nairn manager Ross Tokely was delighted with his side’s performance and said: “I thought the boys were pretty good though the disappointing thing was the goal against us.

“But on a heavy pitch I thought we dominated the game and could have scored more.

“Sean McCarthy in the Rothes goal is a very good goalkeeper and he did well, but I thought Rothes got in quite easy in that first half so I had a word with them at half-time.

“We managed to keep them at bay in the second half and it was nice to score some goals and also play some nice football. Overall it was very pleasing.”

Rothes’ run of bad luck continued with top scorer Ross Logan, who scored twice in the Speysiders’ 3-2 win at County earlier this season, ruled out through illness.

It took a brilliant double save from McCarthy to deny Ben Kelly and then Matthew Wright as the visitors pushed for the opener.

Another fabulous save from McCarthy in the 29th minute prevented Kelly from opening the scoring with a clever lob.

County opened the scoring in the 32nd minute in a goalmouth scramble with Ben Barron getting the final touch to send the ball over the line.

Four minutes later Tom Brady equalised with a blistering 12-yard drive.

County regained the lead two minutes from the break with the unmarked Wright beating McCarthy at the back post.

It was 3-1 on the hour mark when Rothes defender Brodie Mitchell turned the ball into his own net in attempting to clear a Wright effort.

Nairn made it 4-1 with 12 minutes to go when Barron had the simplest of tasks to tap the ball over the line from four yards for his second goal of the afternoon.

Rothes manager Robbie Sharp said: “The turning point in the game came two minutes from half-time when we conceded a soft second goal and that changed the whole half-time talk.

“If we had gone in at the break at 1-1 the second half would have been a different game but we went to sleep at the set-piece for that second goal and that was a bit of a blow.

“But I felt we were good in the first half, we played some good stuff and scored a great goal. We need to keep working hard in training but we can’t keep giving goals away as that really hurt us badly today.”

Huntly 1-5 Brechin City

A Dayle Robertson hat-trick saw Brechin City remain top of the table with a 5-1 win at Huntly.

Brechin boss Patrick Cregg felt the timing of their goals – with two early in the first half and another shortly after the break – was crucial.

He said: “We got that cushion with two goals and a goal advantage when they’ve pulled one back but I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second half.

“We were really efficient in front of goal. Dayle will only improve playing alongside Cillian Sheridan. He showed what a good all-round striker he is and he’s a real asset on and off the pitch for us.”

City broke the deadlock after ten minutes with Robertson hitting a shot in off the bar from close range.

The advantage was doubled just under two minutes later with Ewan Loudon getting in behind the home defence before driving in his 13th of the season.

Huntly reduced the deficit on 32 minutes when Ryan Sewell floated in a free kick for Angus Grant who headed in his 25th of the campaign.

It took Brechin 97 seconds into the second half to add to their tally when Lewis Milne got to the by-line before cutting back for Fraser MacLeod who drilled home.

Brechin added a fourth on 62 minutes when Lewis Milne’s corner picked out Seth Patrick who headed off the bar before Robertson turned in the rebound.

The Black and Golds were awarded a penalty on 78 minutes following a shirt pull by Scott Bright on Grant.

Grant stepped up but his effort was saved by Lenny Wilson.

City wrapped up the scoring a minute later following a quick break up the pitch with Robertson completing his third hat-trick of the season with a neat flick inside the far post.

It was a third game without a win for Huntly as manager Colin Charlesworth felt the scoreline wasn’t reflective of the game.

He said: “It was end to end but they were clinical.

“A 5-1 scoreline looks horrible but there are some positives to take from it and we created some good chances against a good team.

“If we shut up shop it could’ve made for a tense ending to the game but you can’t concede five at home and expect to get anything out of the game.”

Brora Rangers 5-0 Lossiemouth

A blistering second half from Brora Rangers saw them claim all three points against Lossiemouth to keep pace with Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City.

All of the Cattachs’ goals came after the interval and manager Steven Mackay said: “It was a classic game of two halves, the decision making in the first half was not what it should be.

“But after the first goal the floodgates opened and we created some really nice goals. We are relentless at times when we move the ball.

“The first goal was so crucial then the confidence grew.”

In the first few minutes Connor Bunce had an effort cleared off the line by defender Owen Paterson.

Brora dominated possession in the first half but Lossiemouth’s resolute shape and defending limited the Cattachs’ chances.

George Robesten forced a good save on 30 minutes when his fierce effort was pushed away by goalkeeper Arran Anderson.

Second half showing makes the difference

After the restart Brora upped the ante with Anderson being called on to make fine stops from long range efforts by Craig MacKenzie and Bunce.

In the 55th minute debutant Wallace Duffy managed to fire a low cross into the box and the clearance landed at the feet of Tom Kelly whose first-time effort beat Anderson to break the deadlock.

Soon after, Tony Dingwall lined up a corner and his swirling delivery beat everyone to nestle in the top corner.

The Cattachs were now in the mood and following persistent play from Shane Sutherland and MacKenzie the latter waltzed into the box and finished at the near post.

The fourth arrived 15 minutes from time. Max Ewan passed out wide to Bunce who drove into the box, onto his right foot and arrowed a shot into the top corner to cap off his man of the match performance.

Duffy was bundled over inside the box and referee Gordon Morrison pointed to the spot with Andrew Macleod stepping up and sending Anderson the wrong way to make it 5-0.

Lossiemouth manager Steve Porter said: “We started really well and were defensively strong.

“In the second half, there were a couple of mistakes for the goals then we lost our way.

“It was a difficult afternoon. With where we are in the league, we need to be battling all the time.”

Fraserburgh 3-2 Clachnacuddin

Jamie Beagrie’s 88th minute header saw Fraserburgh round off 2024 with a win but only after Clach had fought back from being two goals behind.

The home side started in determined fashion and Marley Sweenie-Rowe headed the opener after only four minutes.

They failed to add to their tally due to superb goalkeeping from Clach’s Logan Ross who had to go off with a head injury just before the break.

Paul Young added a second for the Broch following a fine run and finish from 20 yards with 18 minutes remaining.

Clach upped the pace with James Anderson pulling one back five minutes later with a ten yard shot before the prolific striker fired home an equaliser six minutes later with the ball hitting the underside of the bar before dropping beyond Joe Barbour.

Clach sensed a winner but substitute Scott Barbour sent a fantastic ball across the face of goal with two minutes remaining which allowed Beagrie to head home from eight yards to give the Broch victory.

Broch manager Mark Cowie said: “It was a strange game and we were in total control in the first half and should have been further ahead.

“We failed to do that because of a lack of anticipation, making the wrong choices and a lack of sharpness from our front three as they haven’t played a lot recently.

“It was disappointing to have just the one goal lead and we knew Clach would be a different animal in the second half.

“It came from us having a crazy spell when our decision making was really poor and suddenly it was 2-2 and you think they have the momentum.

“Then we got a great goal from a fantastic ball from Scott Barbour which allowed Jamie Beagrie to grab the winner.

“Although we are just not clicking properly at the moment we are not losing but we need to be a bit more ruthless in both boxes.”

Clach manager Conor Gethins was unhappy with his team’s first half display but he was proud of how they reacted after the break and felt they deserved something from the game.

He said: “This is never an easy ground to come to and we have a lot of players who are new to this league and are still learning but we penned Fraserburgh in during the second half. When was the last time Clach came here and did that?

“We got caught on the counter attack for the winner but even then we hit the post with the last kick of the ball so I am proud of them for their attitude and workrate.

“Our first half let us down.

“Had it not been for Logan Ross we would have had no chance to mount the fight back but we are not the Clach of old and teams are now realising that.”

Inverurie Locos 0-0 Banks o’ Dee

On a day when Brechin City and Brora Rangers won convincingly, Banks o’ Dee dropped two points in their pursuit of the Breedon Highland League title as they drew with Inverurie Locos.

It may have ended goalless but this game at Harlaw Park wasn’t short of talking points.

In the fourth minute Locos central defender Calum Dingwall appeared lucky to escape with a yellow card after a clattering challenge on Max Alexander.

Meanwhile, Dee midfielder Iain Vigurs was not so fortunate, with two first half yellows adding up to a red card five minutes before half time.

On 26 minutes handball in the Dee box was penalised by referee Filippo Mazzoni but goalkeeper Daniel Hoban guessed right, diving to his left to save Dingwall’s spot-kick.

Blair Smith twice went close for Locos, once in each half while at the other end goalkeeper Zack Ellis made the save of the game to deny Andy Hunter.

Decisions disappoint Dee

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson, who was also cautioned in the first half, said: “It’s a bit of frustration for us to drop points.

“However I’m delighted our players put in such a hard shift in the second half.

“I think it was a harsh second booking for Vigurs, although it was a foul. How Calum Dingwall stayed on the park is beyond me, it was a disgraceful challenge.

“The referee let that go but sends Vigurs off. There were decisions that went for and against both sides that were terrible.

“It was a great penalty save from Hoban but everyone in the ground could see the hands of our player were by his side.”

Locos boss Dean Donaldson said: “It was a good Highland League game. There was plenty to get people off their seats in the first half. Calum Dingwall struck his penalty well, right to the corner but Daniel Hoban made a really good save.

“We’ve put our young players in this environment to see how they’ll get on. To a man they were all excellent.

“We had three or four gilt-edged chances, but even with ten men Dee were always causing a threat. They’re a good team with good players and I’m delighted that over the course of the season we’ve taken two points off them.”

Wick Academy 0-3 Buckie Thistle

Two goals from the returning Joe McCabe and a late strike from substitute Liam Harvey gave Buckie Thistle an excellent victory over Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Jags boss Lewis Mackinnon was full of praise for his charges.

He said: “I thought we were in control in the first half and created numerous chances.

“Andy (MacAskill) worked wonders in the pocket, playing balls in behind for Jack MacIver and Joe McCabe on the right-hand side.

“The first goal came at a good time, good movement in the box to create the space for Joe to power home the header.

“His second one was a bit fortunate as he’s not having a shot from there, but he’s trying to whip a ball in with pace and got his reward.

“We were really solid, an excellent team performance. Even in injury time, we still had the desire to win the ball back and get the third through Liam Harvey.”

Good build up play between Marc Macgregor and George Ewing saw the former blast the first real chance wide from 16 yards on eight minutes.

Nicolson missed a great chance to open the scoring when he shot wide from 16 yards after a mix up over a high ball between the home defence and goalkeeper Lewis Gallacher.

McCabe made the breakthrough when he powered home a corner from the left from MacIver in the 43rd minute.

McCabe got his and Buckie’s second on 53 minutes, firing over a cross from the right that flew into the far top corner of Gallacher’s goal.

MacAskill almost made it three with a driving run and searing drive that just cleared the crossbar.

Liam Harvey completed the scoring in injury time after good play from McCabe and Lyall Keir.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “I didn’t think there was an awful lot between the teams in terms of clear-cut chances, but goals win games and the second one in particular was a real body blow for us.

“In fairness to the boys, they kept plugging away and had a couple of half chances that could have changed things.”

Midfielder George Ewing, 17, impressed for the home side and Manson said “It was his first start in his preferred position playing behind the striker.

“I’m sure there will be a lot more to come from him in the second half of the season. He’s a livewire and has a bit of everything in his game.”