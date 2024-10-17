New Ballater cafe approved – as book shop boss complains village ‘will have too many’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Ballater cafe approved – as book shop boss complains village ‘will have too many’

AB Yule argued that the Royal Deeside village is "already top heavy with cafes".

The new Ballater cafe will open on Victoria Road.
The new Ballater cafe will open on Victoria Road. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

A new Ballater cafe is poised to open in a building left empty since it was destroyed by Storm Frank almost a decade ago.

Applicant Dasha Mukhina has been working on plans for the 5-7 Victoria Road site since 2022.

And updated proposals for the spot have now been sealed by Aberdeenshire Council.

But it comes after one local businessman warned of the impact on other coffee shops in the village – claiming Ballater is already “top heavy with cafes”.

How was the building hit by Storm Frank?

When the River Dee burst its banks in late December 2015, many Ballater buildings were wrecked.

That included the C-listed former home of Rowan Antiques at 5-7 Victoria Road.

While the business relocated to a unit nearby, the old shop has been left empty ever since.

Architects working on the new scheme said it was “in a state of disrepair”.

Initial plans put forward for the cafe included flood-proofing work to the building, like creating a concrete floor and placing all electrical services higher than 1m.

The walls would be made of treated timber, and special insulation material will be used.

A recent image of the building in question. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What are the new Ballater cafe plans?

The cafe across from Glenmuick Church and the village green will have enough space for 20-25 people and an open plan design.

It is planned to operate from 9am to 9pm, seven days a week.

It will mostly serve “pre-prepared dishes, with some required to be heated up”.

And council papers indicate that some “one-off dining events” may take place.

How the building will be brought back to life. Image: James Huntley architectural services

Applicant Ms Mukhina was previously granted permission for the cafe, along with a flat upstairs, in the summer of 2023.

But she returned to the drawing board earlier this year while work was taking place, and submitted slightly amended proposals to Aberdeenshire Council.

The changes included tweaks to the doors and windows, and an extra chimney pot.

How the cafe will be laid out. Image: James Huntley architectural services

It was at this point that one local business veteran urged the local authority to consider the impact on other similar venues…

Why did Ballater businessman object?

AB Yule, who lives next door on Victoria Road and runs a book store on Bridge Street, voiced his concerns for existing traders.

Dotted around the heart of the Deeside village, there are the Brown Sugar Cafe, Bean For Coffee, The Bothy coffee shop and the Orka cafe.

There’s also The Green Inn next door on Victoria Road, the Balmoral Arms bar, a seafood restaurant on Netherley Place and The Rothesay Rooms at Station Square.

The Bothy is a popular spot for a bite to eat. Image: Submitted

Do you think Ballater has too many cafes? Let us know in our comments section below

‘At any one time, there is only so much in a wallet or purse…’

Mr Yule reckons that the village is approaching something of a tipping point when it comes to cafes.

His letter to the council states: “I am a businessman who has run a successful business here for over 50 years.

“The main reason Ballater has been successful for a small population is always to keep the balance of retail right.”

The book shop is close to several of the cafes already in the village. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Mr Yule continues: “The hours proposed for the cafe are unrelenting and will no doubt affect others as we are already top heavy with cafes.

“At any one time, there is only so much in a wallet or purse. And yet another place will hurt the other hard-working premises in these difficult times.”

So what did the council say about the new Ballater cafe?

Aberdeenshire Council officials noted that the building was “extensively damaged” by Storm Frank.

They said the concerns raised about the impact on other cafes was “not a material planning consideration”.

Heritage chiefs said they had no issue with any of the changes proposed to the listed building.

The planning application for the new Ballater cafe can be viewed on Aberdeenshire Council’s website. 

