New Ballater cafe approved – as book shop boss complains village ‘will have too many’

A new Ballater cafe is poised to open in a building left empty since it was destroyed by Storm Frank almost a decade ago.

Applicant Dasha Mukhina has been working on plans for the 5-7 Victoria Road site since 2022.

And updated proposals for the spot have now been sealed by Aberdeenshire Council.

But it comes after one local businessman warned of the impact on other coffee shops in the village – claiming Ballater is already “top heavy with cafes”.

How was the building hit by Storm Frank?

When the River Dee burst its banks in late December 2015, many Ballater buildings were wrecked.

That included the C-listed former home of Rowan Antiques at 5-7 Victoria Road.

While the business relocated to a unit nearby, the old shop has been left empty ever since.

Architects working on the new scheme said it was “in a state of disrepair”.

Initial plans put forward for the cafe included flood-proofing work to the building, like creating a concrete floor and placing all electrical services higher than 1m.

The walls would be made of treated timber, and special insulation material will be used.

What are the new Ballater cafe plans?

The cafe across from Glenmuick Church and the village green will have enough space for 20-25 people and an open plan design.

It is planned to operate from 9am to 9pm, seven days a week.

It will mostly serve “pre-prepared dishes, with some required to be heated up”.

And council papers indicate that some “one-off dining events” may take place.

Applicant Ms Mukhina was previously granted permission for the cafe, along with a flat upstairs, in the summer of 2023.

But she returned to the drawing board earlier this year while work was taking place, and submitted slightly amended proposals to Aberdeenshire Council.

The changes included tweaks to the doors and windows, and an extra chimney pot.

It was at this point that one local business veteran urged the local authority to consider the impact on other similar venues…

Why did Ballater businessman object?

AB Yule, who lives next door on Victoria Road and runs a book store on Bridge Street, voiced his concerns for existing traders.

Dotted around the heart of the Deeside village, there are the Brown Sugar Cafe, Bean For Coffee, The Bothy coffee shop and the Orka cafe.

There’s also The Green Inn next door on Victoria Road, the Balmoral Arms bar, a seafood restaurant on Netherley Place and The Rothesay Rooms at Station Square.

‘At any one time, there is only so much in a wallet or purse…’

Mr Yule reckons that the village is approaching something of a tipping point when it comes to cafes.

His letter to the council states: “I am a businessman who has run a successful business here for over 50 years.

“The main reason Ballater has been successful for a small population is always to keep the balance of retail right.”

Mr Yule continues: “The hours proposed for the cafe are unrelenting and will no doubt affect others as we are already top heavy with cafes.

“At any one time, there is only so much in a wallet or purse. And yet another place will hurt the other hard-working premises in these difficult times.”

So what did the council say about the new Ballater cafe?

Aberdeenshire Council officials noted that the building was “extensively damaged” by Storm Frank.

They said the concerns raised about the impact on other cafes was “not a material planning consideration”.

Heritage chiefs said they had no issue with any of the changes proposed to the listed building.

The planning application for the new Ballater cafe can be viewed on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

