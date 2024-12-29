Man charged after Inverurie Co-op raid

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of alcohol from the Co-op in Inverurie.

The incident happened at around 1am on Saturday morning at the chain’s Burghmuir Drive shop, which led to the busy store being cordoned off by police for around six hours.

Part of the front door was smashed in the raid.

Part of the front door was damaged in the raid. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.A worker at the Co-op revealed that a “bunch of spirits” had been stolen during the break-in, which were worth around £277.

The same shop was broken into back in July, which saw three teenagers – aged 15, 16 and 18 – charged.

The 47-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Booze stolen during Inverurie Co-op raid

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 1.20am on Saturday, December 28, we were called to a report of a housebreaking at business premises in Burghmuir Drive, Inverurie.

“A 47-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, December 30.”