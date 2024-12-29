Ross County boss Don Cowie relieved and proud after late double sealed 2-2 draw with Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie relieved and proud after late double sealed 2-2 draw with Hearts

The dramatic comeback ensures County remain outside the bottom two, as they stay two points clear of the under-pressure Jambos.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Jordan White (centre) celebrates the stunning late leveller against Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Ross County's Jordan White (centre) celebrates the stunning late leveller against Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

Ross County boss Don Cowie was proud of his team’s last-gasp comeback in the 2-2 Premiership draw with Hearts, hailing it as a massive point.

Goals in 97 and 99 minutes sealed the most unlikely outcome for the Staggies, who never seemed on course to take anything after leaking early James Wilson goals in each half as they trailed 2-0.

The Dingwall side, who won 3-0 at Dundee on Boxing Day to end a four-match losing slide, went into this tussle with raised hopes against a side under pressure and without injured striker Lawrence Shankland.

Jambos starlet Wilson slotted the visitors ahead inside the first 90 seconds, but County came back into the contest.

Wilson nodded Hearts further ahead just after the break and were on course for full points – until stoppage time goals from Josh Nisbet and Jordan White secured a draw.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

‘Did we deserve it? Probably not’

Cowie took a deep breath before summing up his emotions.

He said: “It feels good in terms of the manner of scoring two goals as late as we did.

“Did we deserve it? Probably not, but it shows that we keep going to the end and anything can happen.

“Psychologically it’s a massive point for us.

“I’m always proud of the players because I know they give 100% every single time.

“It was a difficult day in challenging conditions, and we don’t help ourselves by giving Hearts a goal in the first minute of the game which gives them belief and confidence.

“We did exactly the same in the second half, so I’m disappointed with that but I’m delighted that we kept going.

“It’s not the first time we’ve done something like that, and it could prove very valuable.”

Ross County's Jordan White left)) celebrates at full-time with Kacper Lopata and Akil Wright after the dramatic 2-2 SPFL Premiership draw against Hearts. White's goal followed another stoppage-time County goal from Josh Nisbet at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County's Jordan White left)) celebrates at full-time with Kacper Lopata and Akil Wright. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Seeking to build on four vital points

Cowie hopes four points from two games can be a platform for his team as they round off the year.

He said: “It’s about consistency and putting runs together.

“It was important to get four points in our last two games, and we now go into two really tough away games (against Aberdeen and Kilmarnock) in a short space of time.

“We will need everyone in the squad, and it will be a lot of travelling, but it’s my job to prepare the boys for that.”

Cowie on guard for trip to Pittodrie

County will kick off 2025 this Thursday with their January 2 trip to Aberdeen before next Sunday’s match at Kilmarnock.

The Staggies manager is expecting nothing less than a testing 90 minutes in the Granite City.

He added: “Hearts will be disappointed to concede two late goals, but we have to take belief and confidence from that going into another tough game against Aberdeen.

“I know their form hasn’t been as good as it was at the start of the season, but it’s still the same players so we will have to be at it again on Thursday.”

Conversation