Ross County boss Don Cowie relieved and proud after late double sealed 2-2 draw with Hearts

Ross County boss Don Cowie was proud of his team’s last-gasp comeback in the 2-2 Premiership draw with Hearts, hailing it as a massive point.

Goals in 97 and 99 minutes sealed the most unlikely outcome for the Staggies, who never seemed on course to take anything after leaking early James Wilson goals in each half as they trailed 2-0.

The Dingwall side, who won 3-0 at Dundee on Boxing Day to end a four-match losing slide, went into this tussle with raised hopes against a side under pressure and without injured striker Lawrence Shankland.

Jambos starlet Wilson slotted the visitors ahead inside the first 90 seconds, but County came back into the contest.

Wilson nodded Hearts further ahead just after the break and were on course for full points – until stoppage time goals from Josh Nisbet and Jordan White secured a draw.

‘Did we deserve it? Probably not’

Cowie took a deep breath before summing up his emotions.

He said: “It feels good in terms of the manner of scoring two goals as late as we did.

“Did we deserve it? Probably not, but it shows that we keep going to the end and anything can happen.

“Psychologically it’s a massive point for us.

“I’m always proud of the players because I know they give 100% every single time.

“It was a difficult day in challenging conditions, and we don’t help ourselves by giving Hearts a goal in the first minute of the game which gives them belief and confidence.

“We did exactly the same in the second half, so I’m disappointed with that but I’m delighted that we kept going.

“It’s not the first time we’ve done something like that, and it could prove very valuable.”

Seeking to build on four vital points

Cowie hopes four points from two games can be a platform for his team as they round off the year.

He said: “It’s about consistency and putting runs together.

“It was important to get four points in our last two games, and we now go into two really tough away games (against Aberdeen and Kilmarnock) in a short space of time.

“We will need everyone in the squad, and it will be a lot of travelling, but it’s my job to prepare the boys for that.”

Cowie on guard for trip to Pittodrie

County will kick off 2025 this Thursday with their January 2 trip to Aberdeen before next Sunday’s match at Kilmarnock.

The Staggies manager is expecting nothing less than a testing 90 minutes in the Granite City.

He added: “Hearts will be disappointed to concede two late goals, but we have to take belief and confidence from that going into another tough game against Aberdeen.

“I know their form hasn’t been as good as it was at the start of the season, but it’s still the same players so we will have to be at it again on Thursday.”

