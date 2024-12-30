Huntly woman made MBE for tirelessly helping cats and wildcats across north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huntly woman made MBE for tirelessly helping cats and wildcats across north-east

Janet Rogers has worked with Huntly, Keith, and Turriff Cats Protection for 43 years, helping give north-east strays a second chance and a new home.

Janet Rogers, from Huntly, Keith and Turriff Cats Protection has been recognised by the King. Image: Bobby Nelson
Janet Rogers, from Huntly, Keith and Turriff Cats Protection has been recognised by the King. Image: Bobby Nelson
By Lauren Taylor

Janet Rogers has spent more than 40 years rescuing and rehoming stray cats from across Huntly, Keith and Turriff.

She never did it expecting any recognition, but simply because she has always been a cat lover.

Now, Janet, who works for Huntly, Keith, and Turriff Cats Protection, has been made an MBE for her services to cats and wildcats in the north-east.

There are nine pens at the cattery, which Janet says are “continually full”.

And for the last 43 years, Janet has fed and looked after the strays and unwanted cats, giving hundreds a second chance and working tirelessly to find them a new forever home.

She says was left in shock after receiving a letter in the post recognising her work. And she still doesn’t know who nominated her.

Janet and two of the rescue cats. Image: Bobby Nelson.

“I couldn’t understand why I needed it more than anybody else,” she simply said, with a hint of disbelief.

Working with feral and wildcats

When she’s not rescuing strays and finding them new homes, she’s helping control the feral cat population across the north-east.

She says they trap as many ferals as possible so they “don’t interfere” with the wildcat breeding programme.

All the cats they trap get blood tests and are neutered before being put back into the wild where they can continue their life.

Janet added: “It’s a very, very rewarding job. You’ve got to really love it to do what we do.”

But the highlight of Janet’s career working with the animals was when a four week old wildcat kitten was brought in.

She said they had no idea that it was a wildcat when they had it, and it wasn’t until a vet at their practice noticed something particular about it.

Aerial view of the pre-release enclosures.
Scottish wildcats breeding facility at Highland Wildlife Park. Image: RZSS

The kitten was blood tested and hair tested, and once it was confirmed the wildcat went to the breeding programme at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kingussie.

“I never, ever thought I would get so close,” she said before adding with a chuckle, “he was magnificent, but he was a horror.

“Even at four weeks he would have a go at you, but it was all for the right reasons.”

‘I feel honoured I’ve been able to do it for as long as I have’

Janet has no plans to celebrate her MBE yet, and even said her New Year celebrations depend on if she’s busy with a cat because they “come first”.

She is always on call for the local Cats Protection in case another cat needs her too.

And she has asked not to go down to Buckingham Palace next year, because she’s got all her own animals to think of as well.

She finished: “I just enjoy what I’m doing, and I feel honoured that I’ve been able to do it. And for as long as I have.”

For more on this year’s honours, check out these eight recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire 

Conversation