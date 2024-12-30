Huntly woman made MBE for tirelessly helping cats and wildcats across north-east

Janet Rogers has spent more than 40 years rescuing and rehoming stray cats from across Huntly, Keith and Turriff.

She never did it expecting any recognition, but simply because she has always been a cat lover.

Now, Janet, who works for Huntly, Keith, and Turriff Cats Protection, has been made an MBE for her services to cats and wildcats in the north-east.

There are nine pens at the cattery, which Janet says are “continually full”.

And for the last 43 years, Janet has fed and looked after the strays and unwanted cats, giving hundreds a second chance and working tirelessly to find them a new forever home.

She says was left in shock after receiving a letter in the post recognising her work. And she still doesn’t know who nominated her.

“I couldn’t understand why I needed it more than anybody else,” she simply said, with a hint of disbelief.

Working with feral and wildcats

When she’s not rescuing strays and finding them new homes, she’s helping control the feral cat population across the north-east.

She says they trap as many ferals as possible so they “don’t interfere” with the wildcat breeding programme.

All the cats they trap get blood tests and are neutered before being put back into the wild where they can continue their life.

Janet added: “It’s a very, very rewarding job. You’ve got to really love it to do what we do.”

But the highlight of Janet’s career working with the animals was when a four week old wildcat kitten was brought in.

She said they had no idea that it was a wildcat when they had it, and it wasn’t until a vet at their practice noticed something particular about it.

The kitten was blood tested and hair tested, and once it was confirmed the wildcat went to the breeding programme at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kingussie.

“I never, ever thought I would get so close,” she said before adding with a chuckle, “he was magnificent, but he was a horror.

“Even at four weeks he would have a go at you, but it was all for the right reasons.”

‘I feel honoured I’ve been able to do it for as long as I have’

Janet has no plans to celebrate her MBE yet, and even said her New Year celebrations depend on if she’s busy with a cat because they “come first”.

She is always on call for the local Cats Protection in case another cat needs her too.

And she has asked not to go down to Buckingham Palace next year, because she’s got all her own animals to think of as well.

She finished: “I just enjoy what I’m doing, and I feel honoured that I’ve been able to do it. And for as long as I have.”