Nairn County stalwart and tireless fundraiser Alex ‘Scoosh’ Mackintosh receives BEM in New Year Honours List

Alex ‘Scoosh’ Mackintosh is a name that’s been synonymous with Nairn County Football Club for decades.

And a more dedicated supporter you’d struggle to find. Alex has been a tireless and tenacious fundraiser, manned the turnstiles at Station Park – and once even sat on the bench to fill in as a sub.

Now his dedication has been recognised in the New Year Honours List with a British Empire Medal.

Having recently – and reluctantly – retired from his role as the club’s vice-chairman on health grounds, many fans would argue the honour is long overdue.

Although typically humble, Alex wasn’t sure whether to accept the award, admitting: “I didn’t want a fuss.”

Fundraising endeavours have earned Alex Mackintosh ‘Mr Nairn County’ nickname

Alex’s long association with Nairn County began at eight-years-old when his father, also Alexander, took him to his first match in the early 1960s.

A third-generation fan, Alex’s grandfather repaired the club’s goal nets for 20 years after the Second World War.

And he clearly inherited this altruistic spirit having spent the decades since raising funds for, and awareness of, Nairn County.

Going above and beyond for the club on many occasions has unsurprisingly earned Alex the nickname ‘Mr Nairn County’.

His first fundraising endeavour in 1963 saw Alex raise £250 in a sponsored walk from Grantown to Nairn.

It wasn’t long before his support became a little more official, and in the late 1960s at the age of 21, Alex took over Nairn County Development Fund.

Tandem cycle from Land’s End to Station Park was a memorable mission for Alex

In the 1970s, Station Park welcomed its first-ever floodlights thanks to Alex’s charitable acts – and those lights have only just been replaced after 50 years of use.

From half marathons, to taking a detour to scale Ben Nevis during a charity cycle, organising discos and dances, Alex has turned his hand to almost every type of fundraising.

And in return for his efforts, fans have willingly put their hands in their pockets to boost the club’s coffers.

Reflecting on his years at Nairn County, one particular fundraising mission in the 1970s sticks in Alex’s mind.

He said: “I’ve done lots of major events, like a tandem cycle from Land’s End to the football park back in the year we won the league in 1976.

“That took in about £3000 back then.”

It’s fair to say over the years Alex has netted more than £1 million for Nairn County, particularly with his Lucky 3s and Lucky 7s predictor games in the ’90s.

Health issues sadly forced Alex to step back from duties

In his time as social club manager Alex, alongside his late friend Stan Brown, even raised enough money to replace the building’s roof.

As well as taking care of fundraising, Alex also has helped secure sponsorship, sold season tickets and been an endless ambassador for the Highland League side.

Latterly he served as vice-chairman, but a failed hip replacement sadly forced his retirement from all duties at the football club in May this year.

Alex admits it wasn’t the end to his time at Nairn County that he’d hoped for – he wanted to “ease off slowly”.

He said: “I had a new hip replacement about a year and a half ago, and it hasn’t worked out, so I’m still hobbling about.

“And I thought it was time, as I couldn’t commit myself fully to the football club any more.

“It’s not the way I wanted to stop, but that’s life.”

BEM honour is fitting end to Alex’s tenure at Nairn County

But although his hip has curtailed his efforts, Alex says his spirit is still very much in the club.

He added: “I’ve not lost heart, I’ve just lost my mojo for going out and mooching money off people.”

Perhaps the BEM can be seen as a more fitting end to his tenure at Nairn County.

Upon Alex’s retirement, club chairman Mark Kelman said: “It is safe to say there will never be another Scoosh at Nairn County.

“He has dedicated his entire life to the club. He will most definitely be missed and match days will not be the same without him around in an official capacity.

“The work he has done for the club over the many decades is incredible.

“If you were to tally up all the funds that have been raised by Scoosh during his time with us then you would be comfortably over £1 million.”

Honour was surprise for humble Alex who doesn’t like a fuss

Alex said: “I’ve volunteered with the football club for a long time and I’ve had a couple of acknowledgements locally over the last few years, but I wasn’t expecting a letter from the government about an award.”

While he’s happy now, initially he wasn’t sure whether to accept the honour.

Alex added: “I said I didn’t want a fuss, but my wife said ‘you’ll regret it down the line’, and I’m glad I accepted it.”

The BEM is awarded for meritorious work in the community, and it’s apt that when Alex receives his award in 2025 it’s likely to be at a ceremony in Nairn.