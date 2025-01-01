Meet the first baby born in Moray in 2025

A Portessie family has welcomed the first baby born in Moray in 2025.

Emmylou and Nathan Walter are over the moon following the birth of their fourth child.

Baby Sealey Walter was born at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin at 7.31am on New Year’s Day.

Sealey, who was born at Dr Gray’s like two of his siblings, weighed 8lbs 11oz.

He is the little brother to Hugo, Altaya and Bodhi.

Mother-of-four Emmylou said she is really grateful to the hospital staff.

She added: “I really wanted to labour here.

“The midwives have been amazing.”