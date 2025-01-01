Moray Meet the first baby born in Moray in 2025 Portessie parents Emmylou and Nathan welcomed their fourth child Sealey Walter at Dr Gray’s Hospital. By Alberto Lejarraga January 1 2025, 5:09 pm January 1 2025, 5:09 pm Share Meet the first baby born in Moray in 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6661125/first-baby-born-in-2025-moray/ Copy Link 0 comment Baby Sealey Walter was born at Dr Gray's on New Year's Day. Image: NHS Grampian A Portessie family has welcomed the first baby born in Moray in 2025. Emmylou and Nathan Walter are over the moon following the birth of their fourth child. Baby Sealey Walter was born at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin at 7.31am on New Year’s Day. Parents Emmylou and Nathan with baby Sealey Walter. Image: NHS Grampian Portessie family welcomes first baby born in Moray in 2025 Sealey, who was born at Dr Gray’s like two of his siblings, weighed 8lbs 11oz. He is the little brother to Hugo, Altaya and Bodhi. Mother-of-four Emmylou said she is really grateful to the hospital staff. She added: “I really wanted to labour here. “The midwives have been amazing.”
