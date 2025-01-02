Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Best pictures as Aberdeen turns into winter wonderland Our photographers Kenny Elrick and Kath Flannery captured the best images of the Granite City during today’s snowfall. Union Terrace Gardens covered in snow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Alberto Lejarraga January 2 2025, 3:52 pm January 2 2025, 3:52 pm Share Gallery: Best pictures as Aberdeen turns into winter wonderland Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6661364/aberdeen-snow-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen has turned into a winter wonderland following today’s snowfall. Residents flocked to the streets after seeing the city covered in white from their windows. It comes as a yellow weather warning for ice and snow is in place for the north and north-east until 10am tomorrow, Friday, January 3. Today, several families walked down to the parks across the city to make the most of the snow. Kids were ecstatic as they sledged down the wee hills and made snowmen. It was also a great chance for dog owners to take their beloved pets for a snowy walk. However, today may not be the last day of snow in Aberdeen. Another yellow weather warning has been issued for the north and north-east between midnight on Sunday, January 5 and 12pm on Monday, January 6. Best pictures as, falling of snow turns Aberdeen into winter wonderland Our photographers Kenny Elrick and Kath Flannery took the best images of the Granite City covered in snow: People enjoy the snow at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens covered in white. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson people enjoying the snow at Johnston Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Two people cross the snowy bridge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Craig Jennings and Indie, 3, at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Picture of a couple walking there dog on Kings Gate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Little snowmen at Brig o’ Balgownie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Walkers at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Rosie Jennings, 6, at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Ducks were also enjoying the snow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Picture of Duthie Park in the snow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson (L-R) Harrison Horsfall, 9, and Florence Meldrum, 10, building a snowman at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Picture of Maisie Crichton, 5, at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Picture of Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Trees covered in snow in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Picture of a dog walker at Morven Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Another picture of Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Cars struggling to get up the hill on Kings Gate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
