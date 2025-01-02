Gallery: Best pictures as Aberdeen turns into winter wonderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Best pictures as Aberdeen turns into winter wonderland

Our photographers Kenny Elrick and Kath Flannery captured the best images of the Granite City during today’s snowfall.

Union Terrace Gardens covered in snow
Union Terrace Gardens covered in snow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Aberdeen has turned into a winter wonderland following today’s snowfall.

Residents flocked to the streets after seeing the city covered in white from their windows.

It comes as a yellow weather warning for ice and snow is in place for the north and north-east until 10am tomorrow, Friday, January 3.

Today, several families walked down to the parks across the city to make the most of the snow.

Kids were ecstatic as they sledged down the wee hills and made snowmen.

It was also a great chance for dog owners to take their beloved pets for a snowy walk.

However, today may not be the last day of snow in Aberdeen.

Another yellow weather warning has been issued for the north and north-east between midnight on Sunday, January 5 and 12pm on Monday, January 6.

Our photographers Kenny Elrick and Kath Flannery took the best images of the Granite City covered in snow:

People enjoy the snow at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens covered in white. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
people enjoying the snow at Johnston Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Two people cross the snowy bridge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Craig Jennings and Indie, 3, at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of a couple walking there dog on Kings Gate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Little snowmen at Brig o’ Balgownie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Walkers at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rosie Jennings, 6, at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ducks were also enjoying the snow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Picture of Duthie Park in the snow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
(L-R) Harrison Horsfall, 9, and Florence Meldrum, 10, building a snowman at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of Maisie Crichton, 5, at Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trees covered in snow in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of a dog walker at Morven Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Another picture of Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cars struggling to get up the hill on Kings Gate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Conversation