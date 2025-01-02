Gallery: Best pictures as Aberdeen turns into winter wonderland

Aberdeen has turned into a winter wonderland following today’s snowfall.

Residents flocked to the streets after seeing the city covered in white from their windows.

It comes as a yellow weather warning for ice and snow is in place for the north and north-east until 10am tomorrow, Friday, January 3.

Today, several families walked down to the parks across the city to make the most of the snow.

Kids were ecstatic as they sledged down the wee hills and made snowmen.

It was also a great chance for dog owners to take their beloved pets for a snowy walk.

However, today may not be the last day of snow in Aberdeen.

Another yellow weather warning has been issued for the north and north-east between midnight on Sunday, January 5 and 12pm on Monday, January 6.

Best pictures as, falling of snow turns Aberdeen into winter wonderland

Our photographers Kenny Elrick and Kath Flannery took the best images of the Granite City covered in snow: